XP Power (LON:XPP) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at XP Power (LON:XPP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for XP Power, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£38m ÷ (UK£476m - UK£103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, XP Power has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Electrical industry average of 12%.

See our latest analysis for XP Power

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for XP Power compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering XP Power here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For XP Power Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at XP Power, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On XP Power's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for XP Power. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 28% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Story continues

Like most companies, XP Power does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While XP Power isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.