U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.82
    -66.11 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.71
    -522.52 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.52
    -19.98 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.18
    -0.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.40
    +9.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    19.63
    +0.45 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9850
    -0.0122 (-1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0100 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8690
    +0.1660 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,063.07
    +42.88 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.69
    -0.18 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

XPeng claims its G9 SUV is the world's fastest charging EV

0
Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
XPeng

Chinese EV maker XPeng is no stranger to boundary-pushing car tech. In 2020, it unveiled the P7 sedan, which featured 200 more miles of EV range than the Tesla Model 3. Today, it's targeting charging speed with its G9 SUV. The new flagship model can charge at up to 480 kW, allowing it to go from a 10 percent charge to 80 percent in 15 minutes (or 124 miles in 5 minutes). In the US, we're limited to 350 kW fast chargers at best (and even then, you'll need a fairly new or premium EV to support that speed).

Of course, to see that fast charging rate, you'll need to use one of the company's chargers in China. XPeng plans to bring the G9 to European markets though, so perhaps 480 kW chargers will follow.

Beyond its charging tech, the G9 also appears to have just about everything you'd want in a premium mid-size electric SUV. Its design and leather-filled interior evokes luxury car brands, while its dual-motor 4WD models can reach up to a whopping 551 hp. Powered by two NVIDIA Orin chips, the G9 also offers advanced driver assistance with 31 sensors and dual-LiDAR sensors, as well as automatic driving and parking assistance.

