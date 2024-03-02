XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV): Are Analysts Optimistic?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People’s Republic of China. The US$8.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CN¥9.1b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥11b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on XPeng's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 34 industry analysts covering XPeng, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of CN¥2.3b in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 48% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of XPeng's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with XPeng is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in XPeng's case is 47%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

