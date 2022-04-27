XPENG to Showcase the Flying Car X2 and the Intelligent EV P5 at eCar Expo Stockholm

XPeng European Holding B.V

XPENG Showcases XPENG X2 Flying Car and XPENG P5 at eCar Expo Stockholm

XPENG is participating in the eCar Expo in Stockholm from 29 April to 1 May, with the Flying Car XPENG X2 and intelligent EV XPENG P5 and P7 be on display

This is the first time XPENG X2 being showcased in an exhibition in Europe

The XPENG P5, an intelligent EV sedan, is now available for online reservation on XPENG Swedish website

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, will be attending eCar Expo in Stockholm from April 29 to May 1, 2022. During the exhibition, the Company's 5th generation flying car, XPENG X2, will be revealed to the Swedish public. This is the first time that XPENG X2 will be shown in Sweden. XPENG will also use the exhibition to showcase its first EV model for the Swedish market, XPENG P5.

Attending eCar Expo is the next step in XPENG's plans to make waves in Europe. Since establishing a presence in Sweden in November, 2021, the electric vehicle manufacturer has, among other things, opened an XPENG Experience Store, entered into a commercial agreement with Bilia, and announced XPENG P5 as its first model in Sweden.

Flying Cars a Viable Solution for the Future of Private Transport

Flying cars have long been used to describe what the future may hold. XPENG AEROHT is the largest flying car company in Asia and also an affiliate of Xpeng Inc. dedicated to producing the safest electric intelligent flying car for private use. At eCar Expo, Friends Arena in Stockholm, XPENG will display XPENG X2 for the first time at an exhibition in Europe.

- "Innovation and development in mobility are progressing rapidly. Ten years ago, the mass adoption of electric cars would have seemed a far-fetched idea, but today, we're working on producing commercially viable flying cars. If no one builds the future, it is still difficult to imagine. At XPENG, we have long worked with an intelligent electric flying car - and we are very happy to finally be able to show the X2 in Sweden and Europe”, says Elvis Cheng, Managing Director of Nordic Region, XPENG.

- The X2 is a two-seater eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) flying car. It is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capability. The X2, as the fifth generation flying car of the company, is the latest generation of flying car developed independently by XPENG AEROHT. But more excited product is the sixth generation flying car, which can travel on a road and fly in the sky. It can easily switch modes from drive to flight. It will go into mass production and delivery to customers in 2024", said by He Xiaopeng, the Chairman of XPENG.

- "As one of our strategic markets, we are willing to ensure Europe is aware of our latest developments and products. We're looking forward to carrying out our first test flight in Europe very shortly", said Zhao Deli, Founder & President of XPENG AEROHT.

That Sweden is one of the world's most innovative countries, according to the Global Innovation Index, makes it interesting for XPENG AEROHT to explore the possibility of testing XPENG X2 at Skellefteå Airport.

- "Initiatives like these are needed. The innovative spirit in which XPENG developed the X2 goes hand in hand with our idea of the future. If all goes well, we hope that Skellefteå Airport will be a gateway for flying electric cars. Not only in Sweden, but in the whole world", says Henrik Littorin, Project director ELIS program at Skellefteå airport.

XPENG P5 Specifications and Expected Starting Price

In addition to the unveiling of XPENG X2, both electric sedans, XPENG P5 and XPENG P7, will be on display at eCar Expo, Friends Arena in Stockholm. The online reservation and test drive booking of XPENG P5 are now available on the XPENG local website (heyxpeng.com/se).

With LED headlights and full-width taillights, XPENG P5 boasts a modern look with brighter, more powerful lighting. XPENG P5 delivers up to 465 km of WLTP range on a single charge powered by its 66 kWh battery. With CCS2 charging capabilities, XPENG P5 can be charged in a vast number of locations across Europe.

The car has a spacious interior with soft materials for a premium look and feel, complemented by ergonomic seats that provide optimal comfort for the driver and passengers. XPENG P5 also has a large panoramic sunroof with an electric sunshade, an advanced surround sound system, noise reduction technology, and the Xfreebreath air purification system, making it the optimal choice for a comfortable and healthy trip.





XPENG P5 uses an Advanced Driver Assistance System, XPILOT 2.5, and the in-car operating system Xmart OS. Both systems can be improved with over-the-air (OTA) updates over time. XPILOT 2.5 uses 5 high-resolution millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic wave sensors, 4 driving cameras, and 9 high-definition cameras to support the XPILOT Driving, XPILOT Parking, and XPILOT Safety features.

The expected starting price for XPENG P5 is SEK 550,000.

For more information please contact:

Liya Huang, EU PR Manager

Huangxl3@xiaopeng.com

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets smart mobility solutions. We explore the diversity of mobility through our affiliates including electric vehicles (EVs), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and robotics. We are focused on creating a mobility future that uses thoughtful and empathetic intelligence to improve the experience for drivers everywhere.

XPENG is involved in R&D, where over 40% of our employees work in R&D-related areas that help develop our growing product portfolio. The company has created a "full-stack Advanced Driver Assistance System" (XPILOT), as well as a smart operating system (Xmart OS) for an improved in-car experience, and XPENG has developed a core vehicle system for improved driving characteristics, including powertrains and advanced electronic architecture.



XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China with multiregional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. In 2021, XPENG established its European headquarters in Amsterdam, together with other dedicated offices in Denmark, Germany, Norway and Sweden. XPENG's electric cars are manufactured in the wholly owned factory in Zhaoqing, China. To further expand our production capacity, two new self-weighted, smart manufacturing bases for electric cars in Guangzhou and Wuhan are under construction.

For more information about XPENG and our product availability in Sweden, visit our website: heyxpeng.com/se

About XPENG AEROHT

XPENG AEROHT was established by Zhao Deli in 2013. In 2020, He Xiaopeng and Xpeng Motors jointly invested and held the establishment of XPENG AEROHT, which is dedicated to produce the safest intelligent electric flying car. XPENG AEROHT is headquartered in Guangzhou and has set up R&D centers for flying cars in Shenzhen, Shanghai,etc., flight test bases in Guangzhou.



We have a team of high-tech R&D talents in multiple fields such as comprehensive avionics, flight test, airworthiness, safety, structural mechanics, industrial design, embedded system, etc. We have experience in developing and testing unmanned flight systems. Now we have nearly 700 staffs, where over 85% are R&D personnel (over half of them own master's degree or doctor's degree). By the end of 2022, our team members will exceed 1000.



XPENG AEROHT is the constitutor of the standards for China's new flying car. We have been implemented more than 15,000 flight tests. Furthermore, the refined appearance of our products won the highest level of industrial design awards such as Red Dot Award, IF Award and IDEA Design Award, etc.



In 2021, XPENG AEROHT raised US$500+ million in Series A financing, which is the largest single-tranche funding of low-altitude flying vehicle sector in Asia. At that time, it was selected in 2021 Global Unicorn list and won the title of Guangzhou Unicorn Enterprise. The valuation of XPENG AEROHT reached US$1.5 billion.

ELIS program at Skellefteå Airport

Skellefteå Airport, Skellefteå Kraft, Northvolt, Skellefteå Science City and EIT InnoEnergy have established the development programme ELIS. The vision is that Skellefteå, in broad cooperation with partners shall become a leading hub in the test, development and commercialization of electrified air transportation for people and goods in Sweden and beyond. A number of initiatives is now underway within the programme and one of the projects is to create a test track for eVTOLs between the airport and Northvolt One - it will be one of the first in the world.

