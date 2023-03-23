U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

XpertDox and EMPClaims Announce Partnership

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Autonomous Medical Coding Technology Adopted by a Leading Provider of Revenue Cycle Management Services in the United States

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XpertDox LLC announces partnership with EMPClaims to revolutionize medical coding with AI-powered technology. EMPClaims has implemented XpertDox's autonomous medical coding solution, XpertCoding, to make the medical coding process more efficient for their clients.

Founded in 2008, EMPClaims is a leading end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management company. They offer a wide range of services such as Patient Intake, Medical Coding, Medical Billing, Workers Comp Billing, and Data Analytics for healthcare clients. They provide customized solutions based on the specific needs of their clients. EMPClaims utilizes the latest technology and a team of highly experienced professionals to help clients optimize revenue with various innovative approaches. EMPClaims is deploying AI-based coding from XpertDox to supplement its team of certified coders to provide consistently high coding accuracy and scale operations.

"We have explored various autonomous medical coding solutions over the past few years to provide the best possible service to our clients, many of whom use AthenaHealth EHR. Among all its competitors, XpertDox's XpertCoding stood out for its remarkable speed of implementation, responsive team, and the precision and comprehensiveness of their coding engine," says Piyush Kedia, CEO of EMPClaims. "We look forward to working with XpertDox to ensure reliable, accurate, and efficient claims processing for all our clients."

XpertDox was founded by two practicing physicians, Dr. Sameer Ather, and Dr. Bhupesh Panwar. Both cofounders have leveraged their extensive experience in clinical care, research, and data analytics to create solutions that make healthcare more efficient, patient-centric, and financially sustainable. In 2021, XpertDox launched XpertCoding, a breakthrough technology that utilizes advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to code medical claims within twenty-four hours autonomously. XpertCoding streamlines the coding process, leading to faster claims submissions that are highly accurate, thus maximizing financial gains for clients.

"Partnering with EMPClaims is a tremendous opportunity for us to implement XpertCoding at scale across multiple specialties, clients, and EHRs, including Athena Health", says XpertDox CEO Sameer Ather. "We are thrilled to support EMPClaims in achieving greater scalability by offering their clients an automated medical coding solution that streamlines their operations and enhances their coding accuracy."

XpertDox, LLC is a software company headquartered in Birmingham, AL. Founded in 2015, XpertDox provides a suite of products and services centered around using smart technology to revolutionize healthcare administration and patient experiences. Their latest product, XpertCoding, utilizes artificial intelligence to code medical claims autonomously. https://www.xpertdox.com/

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

