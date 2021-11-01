U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Xperteks Expands Its Cloud Services with Intuit to Help Companies Migrate QuickBooks into the Cloud

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperteks®, a globally ranked managed services provider (MSP), announced today it has partnered with Intuit to become a member of the QuickBooks Solutions Provider (QSP program), adding more capability for Xperteks® to deliver cloud service solutions for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that will need to decide when to migrate from QuickBooks Pro and Premier desktop software to QuickBooks Online services.

As of 12/11/2021, QuickBooks 2021 single purchase licenses of QuickBooks Pro and Premier desktop software, which include purchase of additional users will no longer be available. End of support for single purchase licenses will end May 2022 for 2019 version, May 2023 for 2020 versions, and May 2024 for 2021 versions.

Once support expires for single purchase versions as previously mentioned, customers may keep licenses installed, but will no longer receive security patches, fixes or have the ability to attach any optional product services like online banking, online bill pay, payroll, credit card processing, email (invoices/bills). Additionally, some 3rd party add-on integrations may expire as well, as Intuit application developers tend to align with product support terms.

QuickBooks is the #1 accounting software for small businesses.1 Different from its competitors, QuickBooks has prioritized creating affordable, easy-to-implement tools that are designed to scale with the growth of small to mid-sized businesses. QuickBooks offers accounting products that can integrate seamlessly with existing subscription-based third-party solutions with both cloud and on-premises solutions.

"We're excited to be able to work with Intuit to help clients take another step into their cloud journey" says Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks®." He adds, "Together with Intuit, we can help clients strategize on which QuickBooks Online version works best for their business as well as assist in the migration of their financial data into cloud"

Additional information can be found on Xperteks' website regarding Cloud Migration services for QuickBooks as well as special pricing for registered Xperteks customers who can take advantage of QuickBooks Online discount pricing that expires 12/31/2021.

About Xperteks®

Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc. is a Master Technology Services Provider founded in 2001 that provides various technology services in managed IT, network, cloud, windows virtual desktops and cybersecurity management solutions, including server management, technology procurement, and system integration. Xperteks is the ultimate source for any business to access teams of technology experts who will secure, implement, and manage the right technology to increase profitability and gain a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Follow Xperteks®: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Xperteks® Computer Consultancy, Inc.
Website: https://www.xperteks.com
Email: Asktheteam@xperteks.com

About Intuit: Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

1 Based on PCMag, as of October 2020

Media Contact:

Alana Veras

(212) 364-2930

322636@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xperteks-expands-its-cloud-services-with-intuit-to-help-companies-migrate-quickbooks-into-the-cloud-301412449.html

SOURCE Xperteks

