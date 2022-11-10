XPhyto Announces Name Change to BioNxt Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. ("XPhyto" or the "Company") (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) is pleased to announce that effective November 14, 2022, the Company's name will change from "XPhyto Therapeutics Corp." to "BioNxt Solutions Inc.". Also effective November14, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "XPHY" to "BNXT". The new CUSIP Number will be 090974106 and the new ISIN number will be CA0909741062. The share capital of the Company is unchanged.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@xphyto.com

Phone: +1 780-818-6422

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or impliedby the forward-looking statements containedin this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

