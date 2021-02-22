U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

XPhyto Builds Commercial Team to Launch 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Test

·4 min read
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 /XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY / OTCQB:XPHYF / FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has expedited the formation of an experienced commercial team to launch its point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RT-PCR test system ("Covid-ID Lab"). Covid-ID Lab was developed by XPhyto's exclusive German diagnostics development partner, 3a-diagnostics GmbH ("3a"). XPhyto expects 3a to receive ISO 13485 medical device manufacturer approval by the end of February and European regulatory approval as a commercial in vitro diagnostic device (CE-IVD) for Covid-ID Lab by early March.

The market launch team consists of world-class clinical and pharmaceutical executives and service providers who bring the experience and expertise necessary to effectively and rapidly drive the commercialization of Covid-ID Lab. Collectively, the team brings decades of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, including: executive leadership, business development, regulatory compliance, product launch, international marketing and sales, production, quality assurance, and M&A. In particular, members of the team have led medical diagnostic company growth from inception to over 500 million Euro per year in multinational sales.

"We are extremely fortunate to now have a team with deep expertise in medical diagnostic product commercialization. The team has extensive experience from regulatory approval to international production and sales," said Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director of XPhyto. "As we near expected regulatory approval, XPhyto's business is rapidly evolving from innovation to impact. We are working hard to put the Company in the best possible position to execute on our business strategy."

Covid-ID Lab was designed to be a rapid, accurate and robust COVID-19 test system with reduced operating costs and increased convenience and portability. Initial manufacturing is planned for Germany with additional capacity in other jurisdictions to follow. The sales launch in Europe is targeted for April 2021. XPhyto is currently in discussions with potential distribution and wholesale partners in Europe and the Middle East.

XPhyto and 3a are also developing a portfolio of oral biosensor screening tests for detection of bacterial and viral infectious diseases, including influenza A, group A strep, stomatitis, periimplantitis, and periodontitis. Additional pandemic-focused biosensors are in development, specifically for H1N1 (swine flu), and H5N1 (avian flu). The Company is planning commercial launch of its first biosensor product in the second half of 2021.

The Company will provide further information and updates in due course.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.:
Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Investor Inquiries:
Mr. Knox Henderson
T: 604-551-2360
E: info@xphyto.com

Media Inquiries:
MC Services AG
Julia Hofmann, Andreas Jungfer
T: +49 89 210 228 0
E: xphyto@mc-services.eu

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building a successful diagnostic, drug delivery, and medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing a commercial product; that the sale of products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630955/XPhyto-Builds-Commercial-Team-to-Launch-25-Minute-Covid-19-RT-PCR-Test

