U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.00
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,421.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,433.75
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.00
    +3.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.13
    -0.61 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.76
    -2.08 (-11.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8290
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,896.61
    -646.63 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.06
    +36.16 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

XPhyto Launches First Commercial Biosensor for Oral Disease

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Biosensor test dissolves on the tongue and turns bitter indicating the presence of oral inflammation after five minutes

  • Easy and simple at-home self-checks improve oral health and indicate inflammation early on

  • Test successfully registered with the German authorities and is ready for partnering with wholesale distribution partners and market launch

  • The global Biosensor market is expected to cross USD 38.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period according to Market Research Future

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 /XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") with its partner and acquisition target, 3a-diagnostics GmbH ("3a"), has successfully registered their first biosensor test in oral inflammation with the German authorities (cosmetic products notification). The easy at-home self-check can be performed without the need for specific medical knowledge or training, analytical equipment or even a power supply. When placed on the tongue, the thin film dissolves and, after 5 minutes, the biosensor releases a bitter taste in case of oral inflammation. The biosensor functions as a quick test for heightened levels of certain bacteria and viruses to check whether a doctor's visit and further tests are necessary.

Dr. Heinrich Jehle, Managing Director of 3a-diagnostics GmbH, explained: "We are delighted to announce the successful registration of our biosensor test for oral inflammation indications. Our enzyme-activated biosensors are developed for real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use oral screening applications for the rapid detection of infectious diseases at home or at the point-of-care. This new technology offers advantages over conventional detection methods. Its innovative approach using the tongue as a sensor provides a unique selling proposition that clearly sets it apart from established competitors. Easily accessible indicators for oral inflammation lead to patients visiting their doctor earlier in the course of the disease thus improving oral health and patient care on a fundamental level."

Hugh Rogers, Director and CEO of XPhyto added: "The successful registration of the oral inflammation test is another milestone in our fruitful collaboration with 3a-diagnostics. Biosensors in general, and 3a's innovative biosensor system in particular, are a promising and reliable platform technology for accurate, early screening and diagnosis of diseases. The inflammation test is already the second product successfully developed and launched with our partner 3a, confirming our strong rational for the closing of our acquisition in October. With a focus on the burgeoning multi-billion-dollar disease detection market, together with 3a we are marketing point-of-care screening systems developed over the past decade and are well positioned for success."

XPhyto and 3a-diagnostics have developed a pipeline of peptide-based biosensor screening tests for bacterial and viral infectious diseases with a radically new approach to diagnostic testing. The technology addresses a gap in the market by allowing a reliable, quick diagnosis that is later confirmed professionally. In addition, the platform provides access to advanced screening modalities that could lead to new health management strategies in the future.

In April 2020, XPhyto and 3a signed a definitive development, technology purchase and license agreement for the development and commercialization of real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use biosensor screening tests and related development platform for the rapid detection of infectious diseases. On July 20, 2021, XPhyto announced the signing of an acquisition agreement with 3a. Pursuant to the agreement, XPhyto will acquire all of the outstanding shares of 3a with a planned closing on or around October 31, 2021.

About 3a-diagnostics GmbH

3a-diagnostics GmbH is a research-based biotechnology company located near Stuttgart, Germany, specializing in the development, production and marketing of point-of-care test systems. 3a has developed a pipeline of molecular biosensor screening tests for bacterial and viral infectious diseases which include stomatitis, periimplantitis, periodontitis, group A streptococcus, and influenza A. 3a has also designed a scalable next generation microbial-enzyme screening platform for high-throughput identification of biosensor targets to facilitate rapid development of new diagnostic products.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.
Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director
Wolfgang Probst, COO and Director

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Knox Henderson
T: +1 604-551-2360
E: info@xphyto.com

Media Inquiries:

MC Services AG
Julia Hofmann, Andreas Jungfer
T: +49 89 210 228 0
E: xphyto@mc-services.eu

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building a successful diagnostic, drug delivery, and medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing a commercial product; that the sale of products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661928/XPhyto-Launches-First-Commercial-Biosensor-for-Oral-Disease

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied as much as 1.5%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. Food delivery company Meituan swung between gains and losses ahead of its results later. Analysts expect a jump in its second-quarter revenue and a net loss to continue. The rally

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • Fortescue logs record bumper profit, dividend but management bonuses cut

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reported its highest ever annual profit and dividend on Monday due to sky-high iron ore prices but senior management received a surprise cut to bonus payments. The steep cut in expected bonus payments, which analysts described as unusual, will affect some 30 people. For some executives it comes on top of cuts to a separate bonus scheme after a cost blowout and delays at Fortescue's Iron Bridge magnetite project.

  • China tightens scrutiny on $9.3 trillion fund industry

    China's top securities regulator pledged on Monday to crack down on mismanaged private funds and weed out fake ones, as the government becomes more assertive in dealing with an industry worth 60 trillion yuan ($9.28 trillion). China has been seeking to channel more household savings into the capital markets to fund innovation and aid its economic recovery, while reducing the economy's reliance on bank lending. Fund managers should align their interests more closely with investors, and refrain from hyping their products, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

  • Zoom Dead Money So Far in 2021

    Competitors are offering alternatives to the popular platform at the same time that lockdowns have drawn huge political opposition.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    The company's future might be even brighter than its recent past. With many contracts already in place and BioNTech estimating capacity of 3 billion doses this year and up to 4 billion next year, analysts are expecting much of the same for 2022. Pfizer and Moderna have both already raised prices in more-recent supply deals.

  • Stocks, Futures Steady on Dovish Powell Stance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and U.S. futures were steady on Monday, bolstered by Jerome Powell’s signal that pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support will be withdrawn cautiously and gradually. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed after a record Wall Street close in the wake of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index hovered close to an all-time high. Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to rai