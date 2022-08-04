Xplornet to Connect Nearly 55,000 Ontario Homes and Businesses to Fibre Internet
Transformative agreement with the Government of Ontario will bring fibre to 98 rural municipalities
MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced today that it will bring fibre Internet to 71 rural municipalities across Ontario and fibre-powered 5G wireless broadband to another 27 rural municipalities. Nearly 55,000 homes and businesses in eastern, central and southwestern Ontario will gain access to fast broadband speeds to connect to what matters in the digital world.
Xplornet was the successful proponent for these service areas in the Government of Ontario's Accelerated High Speed Internet Program (AHSIP), which was designed to make reliable, high-speed Internet available to all premises in the province by the end of 2025. These awards complement Xplornet's independent and ongoing investment plans in support of improved connectivity in rural communities.
Once deployed, Xplornet's new fibre network will make gigabit speeds available to rural consumers. In addition, a fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless network in adjacent areas will offer rural homes and businesses download speeds up to 100 Mbps with higher speeds rolling out over time. Unlimited data plans from Xplornet will offer peace of mind and meet the growing demand for data.
"These 22 projects, representing the largest investment Xplornet has made in a single province, will bring fibre Internet to rural Ontarians that will enable access to health services, online work and schooling, and opportunities for economic growth," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplornet Communications Inc. "It supports our ongoing plans to extend our fibre broadband network with gigabits speeds to even more rural Canadians."
This announcement builds on Xplornet's commitment to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre Internet and fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless technology in its facilities-based network. As the leading rural broadband provider in Canada, Xplornet currently has fibre projects underway in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.
The following municipalities will benefit from access to high-speed Internet from Xplornet once AHSIP projects are completed:
Adelaide-Metcalfe
Amherstburg
Athens
Augusta
Aylmer
Bayham
Beckwith
Blandford-Blenheim
Brant
Brockton
Brockville
Brooke-Alvinston
Central Elgin
Central Frontenac
Central Huron
Chatham-Kent
Chatsworth
Dawn-Euphemia
Drummond/North Elmsley
Dutton/Dunwich
East Zorra-Tavistock
Edwardsburgh/Cardinal
Elizabethtown-Kitley
Enniskillen
Essex
Front of Yonge
Frontenac Islands
Gananoque
Greater Napanee
Grey Highlands
Hanover
Howick
Huron East
Huron-Kinloss
Ingersoll
Kincardine
Kingston
Kingsville
Lakeshore
Lanark Highlands
Lasalle
Leamington
Leeds And The Thousand Islands
London
Loyalist
Malahide
Mapleton
Meaford
Melancthon
Merrickville-Wolford
Middlesex Centre
Minden Hills
Minto
Montague
Morris-Turnberry
Newbury
North Dundas
North Grenville
North Kawartha
North Perth
North Stormont
Norwich
Oil Springs
Perth
Perth East
Perth South
Prescott
Rideau Lakes
Saugeen Shores
Selwyn
Smiths Falls
South Bruce
South Bruce Peninsula
South Dundas
South Frontenac
South Stormont
Southgate
Southwest Middlesex
South-West Oxford
Southwold
St. Clair
St. Marys
St. Thomas
Stone Mills
Stratford
Strathroy-Caradoc
Tay Valley
Tecumseh
Tillsonburg
Trent Lakes
Wellington North
West Elgin
West Grey
West Perth
Westport
Windsor
Woodstock
Zorra
About Xplornet Communications Inc.
Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre, wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.
SOURCE Xplornet Communications Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/04/c5871.html