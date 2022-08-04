U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

Xplornet to Connect Nearly 55,000 Ontario Homes and Businesses to Fibre Internet

·3 min read

Transformative agreement with the Government of Ontario will bring fibre to 98 rural municipalities

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced today that it will bring fibre Internet to 71 rural municipalities across Ontario and fibre-powered 5G wireless broadband to another 27 rural municipalities. Nearly 55,000 homes and businesses in eastern, central and southwestern Ontario will gain access to fast broadband speeds to connect to what matters in the digital world.

Xplornet was the successful proponent for these service areas in the Government of Ontario's Accelerated High Speed Internet Program (AHSIP), which was designed to make reliable, high-speed Internet available to all premises in the province by the end of 2025. These awards complement Xplornet's independent and ongoing investment plans in support of improved connectivity in rural communities.

Once deployed, Xplornet's new fibre network will make gigabit speeds available to rural consumers. In addition, a fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless network in adjacent areas will offer rural homes and businesses download speeds up to 100 Mbps with higher speeds rolling out over time. Unlimited data plans from Xplornet will offer peace of mind and meet the growing demand for data.

"These 22 projects, representing the largest investment Xplornet has made in a single province, will bring fibre Internet to rural Ontarians that will enable access to health services, online work and schooling, and opportunities for economic growth," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplornet Communications Inc. "It supports our ongoing plans to extend our fibre broadband network with gigabits speeds to even more rural Canadians."

This announcement builds on Xplornet's commitment to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre Internet and fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless technology in its facilities-based network. As the leading rural broadband provider in Canada, Xplornet currently has fibre projects underway in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

The following municipalities will benefit from access to high-speed Internet from Xplornet once AHSIP projects are completed:

Adelaide-Metcalfe

Amherstburg

Athens

Augusta

Aylmer

Bayham

Beckwith

Blandford-Blenheim

Brant

Brockton

Brockville

Brooke-Alvinston

Central Elgin

Central Frontenac

Central Huron

Chatham-Kent

Chatsworth

Dawn-Euphemia

Drummond/North Elmsley

Dutton/Dunwich

East Zorra-Tavistock

Edwardsburgh/Cardinal

Elizabethtown-Kitley

Enniskillen

Essex

Front of Yonge

Frontenac Islands

Gananoque

Greater Napanee

Grey Highlands

Hanover

Howick

Huron East

Huron-Kinloss

Ingersoll

Kincardine

Kingston

Kingsville

Lakeshore

Lanark Highlands

Lasalle

Leamington

Leeds And The Thousand Islands

London

Loyalist

Malahide

Mapleton

Meaford

Melancthon

Merrickville-Wolford

Middlesex Centre

Minden Hills

Minto

Montague

Morris-Turnberry

Newbury

North Dundas

North Grenville

North Kawartha

North Perth

North Stormont

Norwich

Oil Springs

Perth

Perth East

Perth South

Prescott

Rideau Lakes

Saugeen Shores

Selwyn

Smiths Falls

South Bruce

South Bruce Peninsula

South Dundas

South Frontenac

South Stormont

Southgate

Southwest Middlesex

South-West Oxford

Southwold

St. Clair

St. Marys

St. Thomas

Stone Mills

Stratford

Strathroy-Caradoc

Tay Valley

Tecumseh

Tillsonburg

Trent Lakes

Wellington North

West Elgin

West Grey

West Perth

Westport

Windsor

Woodstock

Zorra

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada.  Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre, wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

