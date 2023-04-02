Is XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Potentially Undervalued?

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$44.12 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$30.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether XPO's current trading price of US$31.90 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at XPO’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is XPO Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.02x is currently well-above the industry average of 13.38x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since XPO’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will XPO generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for XPO. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? XPO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe XPO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on XPO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for XPO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into XPO, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with XPO, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in XPO, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

