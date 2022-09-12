XPO Logistics Announces Promotion of Jay Silberkleit to Chief Information Officer

XPO Logistics, Inc.

GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced that Jay Silberkleit has been appointed chief information officer, effective upon the spin-off of XPO’s brokered transportation platform. Silberkleit will succeed Mario Harik, XPO’s current CIO and president, less-than-truckload (LTL) – North America. As previously announced, Harik will become chief executive officer of XPO once the planned spin-off is complete.

Silberkleit’s 18-year career as an enterprise systems leader includes senior roles with Fortune 500 companies that have complex, network-based operations. He joined XPO as vice president, enterprise architecture in 2012, shortly after the company was founded, and was instrumental in the creation of XPO’s technology ecosystem, including its digital brokerage platform. In 2021, he was named senior vice president, technology, with responsibility for the company’s LTL optimization initiatives. Prior to XPO, Silberkleit most recently served as principal software engineer with Waste Management, Inc.

Harik said, “Jay has been a driving force behind the ongoing success of our proprietary technology since the early days of XPO. Under his leadership, the capabilities we develop elevate service for our customers and advance our strategy for value creation. Jay’s expertise will be pivotal when XPO emerges from the spin-off as a standalone LTL company.”

As previously announced, XPO intends to spin off its asset-light brokered transportation platform from its asset-based less-than-truckload business, creating two separate, publicly traded companies with vast growth prospects in North America. XPO expects to complete the spin-off in the fourth quarter of 2022.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload (LTL) and truck brokerage.

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the planned spin-off, the expected timing of the transaction and the anticipated benefits of the transaction. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include the risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, which may be accessed on the investor page of our website.

All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

The spin-off remains subject to various conditions, including the effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement, receipt of a tax opinion from counsel, the refinancing of XPO’s debt on terms satisfactory to the XPO board of directors, and final approval by the XPO board of directors, among other requirements. There can be no assurance that the planned spin-off will occur or, if it does occur, the terms or timing.

