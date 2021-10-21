U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

XPO Logistics Honored by Ford for Customer Service Quality at World Excellence Awards

XPO Logistics, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
GREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been recognized by Ford Motor Company as a top supplier in the category of “Treat Customers Like Family,” based on 2020 performance. XPO is Ford’s primary manager of time-critical shipments to manufacturing plants in North America.

At the onset of the pandemic, XPO designed a special Ford expedite program in four days to manage the automaker’s high-volume shipments of personal protective equipment to hospitals and communities. XPO also coordinated multiple carrier services and developed a visual mapping tool that ensured the safe delivery of Ford-produced PPE to thousands of destinations.

Drew Wilkerson, president, transportation – North America, XPO Logistics, said, “We thank Ford for this honor, particularly as 2020 put the agility of our team and technology to the test. We’re proud of our ability to deliver critical continuity of service, and we’ll continue to provide Ford with responsive supply chain support, as we have for more than 20 years.”

This is the third consecutive year that Ford has recognized XPO as a top-performing supply chain partner. In 2019, XPO received a Silver World Excellence Award from Ford for implementing innovations in managed transportation, and in 2020 XPO received a Gold World Excellence Award for the quality of its managed expedite service.

Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer, Ford Motor Company, said, “Ford’s World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for helping bring the Ford+ plan to life. Suppliers like XPO are key to Ford’s continued success as we leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities and enrich customer experiences.”

The Ford World Excellence Awards honor companies that exceed expectations and achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect™ automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


