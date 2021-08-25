U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

XPO Logistics Receives Top Scores for Less-Than-Truckload Value and Customer Service in Quest for Quality Award

XPO Logistics, Inc.
GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has been awarded the highest marks for less-than-truckload (LTL) value and customer service by readers of Logistics Management magazine. XPO was recognized in a total of three categories in the 2021 Quest for Quality Awards: national LTL carrier, managed transportation solutions provider and airfreight forwarder.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “We’re honored to receive top marks for LTL value and customer service — qualities that XPO prioritizes in every area of transportation. Quest for Quality is ultimately a vote of confidence by the customers we serve, and we thank Logistics Management for this recognition.”

For 38 years, the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded as a key measure of customer-facing performance in the supply chain industry. Each category is judged on separate criteria that reflect excellence in the service provided.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect™ automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


