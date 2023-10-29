XPO (NYSE:XPO) sheds 6.6% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) share price is 33% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 4.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 25% in three years.

Although XPO has shed US$553m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

XPO was able to grow EPS by 116% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 33% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about XPO as it was before. This could be an opportunity. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 75.08.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that XPO has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered XPO's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that XPO's TSR, at 124% is higher than its share price return of 33%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that XPO shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 124% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 17%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand XPO better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for XPO you should know about.

