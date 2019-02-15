XPO Plummets as Analysts Link $600 Million Shortfall to Amazon

(Bloomberg) -- XPO Logistics Inc. plunged after reducing its 2019 profit forecast for the second time in two months, citing softer demand in Europe and lost business from its largest customer.

While XPO didn’t identify the mystery client, analysts including Citigroup Inc.’s Christian Wetherbee and Deutsche Bank AG’s Amit Mehrotra speculated that it was Amazon.com Inc. The e-commerce giant has been building its own package-delivery business to reduce its dependence on third-party carriers and logistics companies.

“There’s no other way to say it. We missed the quarter,” XPO Chief Executive Officer Brad Jacobs said Friday on a conference call with analysts. “We miscalculated the weakness in France and the U.K., and in December our largest customer pulled back their postal injection business, which is part of last mile.”

The disappointing results spurred doubts about the ability of the trucking company and warehouse operator to maintain its torrid rate of expansion and acquisitions. XPO’s largest customer cut back by two-thirds, Jacobs said, eliminating $600 million in XPO sales for operations such as processing packages for transfer to the U.S. Postal Service. Business in France was damped by the so-called Yellow Vest street protesters.

The shares tumbled 18 percent to $49.11 at 10:48 a.m. in New York after sliding as much as 21 percent for the biggest intraday decline in two months. XPO plummeted 42 percent during the six months through Thursday, compared with a 25 percent drop for FedEx Corp. and a 6 percent fall at United Parcel Service Inc.

Weaker Forecast

Amazon’s investments in shipping and logistics are unnerving investors in its current shipping partners. The Seattle-based company is leading a $700 million equity investment on Rivian, the CEO of the Michigan-based maker of electric trucks said Friday.

XPO pared its 2019 forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to between $1.65 billion and $1.73 billion, which would represent an increase of 6 percent to 10 percent. Just two months ago, the company cut its outlook to a gain of as much as 15 percent from an earlier target of up to 18 percent.

Adjusted fourth-quarter earnings rose to 72 cents a share, Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO said in a statement late Thursday. That trailed the 84 cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The shares fell 26 percent on Dec. 13, the most on record, after a short-seller published a report warning of “unreliable and dubious financials.” XPO had mostly recovered from that hit through Thursday.

To contact the reporters on this story: Thomas Black in Dallas at tblack@bloomberg.net;Esha Dey in New York at edey@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Tony Robinson

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.