XPON ACHIEVES CERTIFICATION AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK IN 2022

·3 min read
In this article:
  • XPN.AX

NEWSTEAD, Australia, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XPON Technologies Group Ltd (ASX: XPN) (XPON or the Company), a founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses, has achieved Great Places to Work Certification™ for its main operating countries of Australia, Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

(PRNewsfoto/XPON Technologies Group Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/XPON Technologies Group Ltd)

Highlights

  • XPON scored highly in community, engagement and leadership behaviour

  • This is the first time XPON has participated in the survey, receiving an 89% response rate

  • 97% of employees agree XPON is a great workplace

  • The certification program was developed by data scientists, backed by a rigorous methodology and recognised in over 60 countries, making it one of the world's leading benchmarks of employee-validated company culture

Incorporated in 2019 and joining the ASX only late in 2021, XPON has grown rapidly while managing to build and maintain a highly engaged workforce. Employees gave particularly high marks for trust in its leadership and for a culture of high integrity, despite having its people distributed across multiple regions of the world throughout the pandemic, giving further validation to the company's strategy to build a remote-friendly workplace.

XPON cites its core values as one of the reasons the company has been able to achieve the certification. "XPONers share a passion for making experiences better for those around us," explains Anthea Middleton, Head of People for XPON.  "And the core values that connect us make it easier for us to maintain a highly collaborative and supportive environment, regardless of where our people are working. The certification demonstrates XPON's commitment and success in supporting our teams every day, anywhere, and at every step."

About XPON Technologies Group Ltd (xpon.ai)

XPON (ASX: XPN) is a founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

We strive to unlock exponential growth for our colleagues, customers, partners, communities, and shareholders. Our people implement a solid cloud foundation that helps our customers better leverage their first party data, and our technology enables our customers to deliver a more valuable, personalised, and secure customer experience.

XPON is a remote-first organisation with more than 116 talented colleagues around the globe. We are united in our purpose and core values - and approach our work knowing that we can realise limitless potential when we are brave enough, lead with curiosity, own it, and grow together.

About Great Place to Work Certification™ (greatplacetowork.com)

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

For media inquiries, contact: marketing@xpon.ai or Jennifer Killian, jennifer.killian@xpon.ai, +61411597346.

SOURCE XPON Technologies Group Ltd

