XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP APPOINTS MATT DANIELS AS GROUP CTSO

NEWSTEAD, Australia, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XPON Technologies Group Ltd (ASX: XPN) (XPON or the Company), a founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Daniels as Chief Technology and Security Officer for the group.

Before this role, Matthew served as Chief Technology Officer and lead architect for XPON's Wondaris® business, also managing its ISO certification and information security operations. He was the Co-Founder & CTO of XPON's Datisan business before the establishment of Wondaris in 2019.

"Matthew brings over 14 years of experience leading commercial and software development teams, as well as a deep understanding of our customers' data privacy and security needs," said Founder and Group Managing Director Matt Forman. "Creating this role is part of our strategy to continue placing security and privacy at the forefront of our global offering. Matthew is well-positioned to help us deliver this at scale."

About XPON Technologies Group Ltd

XPON (ASX: XPN) is a founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

XPON is a remote-first organisation with more than 135 talented colleagues around the globe. We are united in our purpose and core values - and approach our work knowing that we can realise limitless potential when we are brave enough, lead with curiosity, own it, and grow together.

