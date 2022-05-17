U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.00
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,241.00
    +82.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,312.00
    +67.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.00
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.65
    +0.45 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    +11.10 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0445
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2570
    +0.2040 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,897.84
    -862.26 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.83
    +427.15 (+176.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,583.05
    +36.00 (+0.14%)
     

Xpress Mobile Welding Launches New Branch In Phoenix AZ

Xpress Mobile Welding Phoenix
·4 min read

Gilbert, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbert, Arizona -

Gilbert, AZ based Xpress Mobile Welding is pleased to announce that they will be opening a new location in the Phoenix area. They have already built a localized website to meet this community’s needs, and they look forward to offering welding, metal fabrication work, trailer repair, structural repairs and custom designs. This website will provide detailed information regarding all of their services. Learn more here: https://xpressmobilewelding.com.

“Xpress Mobile Welding is a Phoenix based welder for hire, focused on providing high-quality workmanship, cost-effective solutions, prompt service, and customer satisfaction that fits your business or personal requirements,” says the welding company. “As a fully equipped mobile welding service, Xpress Mobile Welding is flexible and convenient as we can work wherever you need welding done in Phoenix, AZ: onsite at your place for maintenance and repairs or at a time and place that’s most suitable to you. Servicing the domestic and commercial/industrial industries, we are committed to achieving excellence in metal welding, fabrication, modification, repair or replacement. We stand behind our work and pride ourselves on great service and communication at an affordable realistic price. We will work together with you to deliver superior results on time.”

Xpress Mobile Welding Phoenix first started in 2019. Family-owned and operated, their welders are all certified, highly skilled first-class professionals with qualifications in various techniques and practices which they are always ready to apply to any job. They have over 20 years of experience in a number of areas, including design, fabrication, construction, repairs, and welding. They have learned all the tricks of the trade — with which they can provide all the best welding solutions to get jobs done better and faster than any other welding company in the area. Now that they have opened up a mobile welding company in Arizona, Phoenix residents have a partner that they can trust to complete any job to the highest standards. As such, they can get in touch with the company’s representatives today for more information on their services. They can also book an appointment on the company’s website. Learn more here: Mobile Welding Phoenix.

From the most complicated industrial welding to the simplest jobs, Xpress Mobile Welding Phoenix can be relied upon to offer prompt and professional service. Their capabilities include MIG, TIG, and stick welding of aluminum, steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and other alloys. All their services guarantee fast response times and competitive prices. The Xpress Mobile Welding Phoenix team places a great deal of emphasis on customer care and professional ethics, and their customers witness examples of this on a consistent basis. They have built a reputation among Phoenix residents, and they always strive to meet and exceed their community’s expectations.

A number of customers have left excellent reviews of Xpress Mobile Welding on their Google profile (and other platforms) praising the company for providing excellent mobile welding services. One such review, from a customer named Darrel, says that the company’s efforts meant that their vehicle was rescued from an early demise. Following this, the customer attests that the company’s, “Response was immediate, where other welders said no outright or were too lazy to tackle the bigger jobs. The best part is the mobile service. They came out and did a fantastic job on a Dakota frame with one broken rail, cleaning the rust, prepping and welding the area with thick high carbon steel. The repaired frame rail is now stronger than new! Very professional and to the point. Five stars!”

Another 5-Star review of the company comes from a customer, identified simply as M, and says, “Awesome work, quick and reliable. Due to being in a wheelchair, [they] helped me a lot and made sure I was ok. Fixed my wheelchair like it was brand new, Great service, and would really advise you to go with him.” As the customer cannot drive, they express a great deal of gratitude that the company’s mobile service was still able to address their needs.

Xpress Mobile Welding Phoenix is known for using the best techniques and equipment, and their excellent reputation is not unwarranted, as can be seen from the many glowing reviews they have received on numerous platforms. For more information on the company, customers may visit their official website. See more here: Welding Phoenix AZ.

###

For more information about Xpress Mobile Welding Phoenix, contact the company here:

Xpress Mobile Welding Phoenix
Fernando Rivera
(623) 263-0277
info@xpressmobilewelding.com
922 North Colorado Street
Gilbert, AZ 85233

CONTACT: Fernando Rivera


Recommended Stories

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Cha

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Oil Rose to Highest Since March as Fuel Markets Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied above $114 as a global squeeze on refined products prompted concerns about summertime supplies and continued to pull fuel prices higher. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWest

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Judge Strikes Down California Law Mandating Women on Boards

    The ruling, which found the 2018 law violated the state constitution’s equal protection clause, marked the second legal setback in as many months for efforts to mandate board diversity.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Armstrong Flooring Paid Executives a $4.8 Million Bonus Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Armstrong Flooring Inc. paid its top executives $4.8 million just before filing bankruptcy, a move that was questioned by lenders.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityCompany Chief Executive

  • Italy’s Eni to Open Ruble Account as EU Eases Stance on Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian energy giant Eni SpA is poised to comply with Russian demands and open a bank account in rubles, after the European Union softened its stance in a standoff with the Kremlin over crucial gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron

  • 'Epicenter of modern music:' Amazon to hire 500 people in Atlanta as it launches new product

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is hiring 500 people in Atlanta, making it the latest technology giant to confirm a major Atlanta expansion. Amazon is also bolstering its local Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Music divisions. Charlotte Barge, head of engineering for Amp, called Atlanta “the epicenter of the modern music scene and home to many of the world’s greatest musicians” in a statement.

  • eBay and FedEx Extend Alliance in Canada with Shipping Labels Platform Integration

    eBay, one of the world's largest online marketplaces, and FedEx, the world's largest express transportation company, today announced that Canadian sellers will be able to access FedEx shipping services directly through eBay Labels, a proprietary label printing solution. The integration of FedEx technology gives eBay sellers a seamless, on-platform experience to access FedEx domestic and international shipping tools and services – all at preferential rates.

  • There’s no relief in sight for high gas prices

    Energy experts say drivers should prepare for even higher oil and gas prices.

  • Walmart targets college grads for manager jobs, Goldman Sachs offers unlimited vacation days

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Walmart's latest recruiting strategy, promising a career ladder that could lead to salaries of up to $200,000,s a Goldman Sachs offers senior-level employees unlimited vacation days.

  • Moderna and former Dentsply Sirona CFO sign 'claw back' agreement on $700K severance

    Moderna Inc. and former CFO Jorge Gomez agree Moderna can claw back his $700,000 severance if he “is found to have engaged in any wrongdoing” in Dentsply Sirona Inc.’s securities fraud probe.

  • Peloton, NordicTrack maker iFit settle all litigation

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc and NordicTrack maker iFit said they have settled all pending litigation between them, where the fitness equipment makers accused each other of infringing their respective patents. In a joint statement on Monday, the companies said Peloton agreed to license some iFit patents concerning remote control technology, while iFit will remove some on-demand leaderboard technology from its products. The settlement came six days after New York-based Peloton posted a record $757.1 million quarterly loss as it wrestled with waning demand for its bikes and treadmills, with more people resuming pre-pandemic activities.

  • Climate Action - Ericsson's Supply Chain

    Originally published in Ericsson's 2021 Sustainability and Corporate responsibility Report