U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,635.25
    -32.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,023.00
    -84.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,376.00
    -205.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.60
    -12.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.62
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0069 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    +0.0270 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    21.01
    +1.40 (+7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4070
    -0.1430 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,212.89
    -1,447.48 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.81
    -93.07 (-8.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.11
    -7.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

XpresSpa Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of HyperPointe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
XpresSpa Group, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

XpresCheck® Expanding Digital Health Capabilities & Data Analytics Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a travel health and wellness company (the “Company”), today announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the equity interests of GCG Connect, LLC d/b/a HyperPointe for $5.5 million in cash, $1 million in common stock, along with potential additional earn-out payments of up to $7.5 million over a three-year timeframe based upon future performance, which may be satisfied in cash or Company common stock or a combination subject to various terms and conditions. Based upon preliminary and unaudited results, HyperPointe generated $5.5 million in revenue and $1.2 million in EBITDA during 2021. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. HyperPointe has significant experience in patient and healthcare professional marketing and deep technological experience with CXM (customer experience management) and data analytics. Since June 2020 HyperPointe’s personnel and suite of services and technology have been used to develop and deploy the technological infrastructure for XpresCheck®. This partnership has proven to be trusted, strategic, and focused in launching COVID-19 screening and testing in U.S. airports through XpresCheck.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “Expanding our digital health and data footprints is vital to expanding our business and developing additional routes to revenue. We view this as the next step in the journey we have been on since we first laid the groundwork for XpresCheck in the spring of 2020. HyperPointe was instrumental in helping to secure the CDC partnership, has been intimately involved in expanding that relationship, and has extensive healthcare knowledge and relationships with the pharmaceutical industry.

Ezra Ernst, HyperPointe CEO, added, “We have worked closely with the XpresSpa Group for more than 18 months and are excited to be joining their family of brands. We believe there is great opportunity for us to work collaboratively across multiple business lines, including data integration and analytics, which will allow us to bring proactive, personalized healthcare experiences, clinical intelligence, and biosecurity services to our many constituents from patients, health care professionals, governments, and pharmaceutical companies.

The HyperPointe team will join the Company as part of this transaction. HyperPointe will operate as a stand-alone entity and join the Company’s family of brands along with XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, and Treat™. Mr. Ernst will also take on the role as Chief Executive Officer of XpresCheck, reporting to Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ernst will spearhead efforts to rapidly expand and integrate XpresCheck’s COVID-19 screening and testing business with HyperPointe’s customer experience management technology, data management know how in furthering product and service offerings to additional airports and business customers in the healthcare and pharmaceutical verticals.

Mr. Ernst has spent 25 years in the healthcare sector revitalizing and accelerating revenue growth with innovation and agility to better serve clients, leverage technology, develop new products, leverage key industry partnerships, working with multiple presidential administrations and gaining access to new markets. His prior roles have included President - OptumHealth Education at UnitedHealth Group, General Manager at WebMD, and CEO at Physician’s Weekly.

Bruce Bernstein, XpresSpa Group Chairman of the Board, stated, “The extension of the CDC program underscores the importance of proactive bio-surveillance testing across our nation's airports and the leading role that XpresCheck is playing in monitoring the potential risks that may be entering our borders. Today’s modern consumers desire digital connections, services and safety when they travel. With HyperPointe joining our organization, I see them as an additional catalysts to further expand our relationship with the CDC and new revenue streams by moving XpresCheck into the digital health and biosecurity ecosystems.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 14 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services.

To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.
To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.
To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.
To learn more about Treat, visit: www.Treat.com.

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck
Twitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa
Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care

About HyperPointe™

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry located in Teaneck, NJ. Throughout its history of 35+ years, HyperPointe has served as a valuable partner to a diverse array of global and domestic health brands by building deep, personal connections to the patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers they serve. To learn more, visit www.Hyperpointe.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations
ICR
Raphael Gross
ir@xpresspagroup.com
(203) 682-8253

Media
Julie Ferguson
Julie@jfprmedia.com
(312) 385-0098


Recommended Stories

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of mobile gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 51.8% to $9.12, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 7.43% to $152.37. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Tilray results beat analyst target, shares rise

    Tilray Inc. on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $201,000 or zero cents a share, compared to a loss of $99.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $155.15 million from $129.46 million. Analysts expected Tilray to lose 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. The cannabis company is also changing its name to Tilray Brands Inc. Shares of Tilray rose 4.2% in premarket trades.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • Tilray posts surprise profit on cost cuts, pledges more savings

    Tilray also pledged an additional $20 million in cost cuts over the $80 million originally planned from the merger. Tilray and Aphria combined in June 2020, creating the world's largest cannabis producer by sales.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Rise; AMD, Tesla Fall, While Apple Chipmaker Jumps On Strong Sales

    Dow Jones futures lost 100 points Monday, as Treasury yields added to last week's gains. Apple chipmaker TSMC jumped on strong monthly sales.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Nasdaq Futures Off Sharply With Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • This Robot Trader Is Betting on Big Gains for Tesla and Nvidia Stock. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is looking ahead to earnings season. Here's what he says Wall Street needs to get back to bullishness on tech.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, tech shares renew declines

    Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • Coinbase Global Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, took investors on a wild ride after its direct listing last April. The market's initial enthusiasm fizzled out as Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) gains stalled, other speculative cryptocurrencies lost their momentum, and a growing number of regulatory threats cast dark clouds over the nascent industry. Coinbase's growth rates are certainly stunning.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Ford Stock Is Still a Buy After Epic Run, Says Analyst

    Benchmark analyst Mike Ward increases his price target on Ford stock to $29 from $24 a share. He maintains his Buy rating.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    This strategy has certainly paid off in the past: If you bought $10,000 in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) 10 years ago, you would have almost $52,000 today. If you can find companies with strong competitive advantages and hold them for decades, you will likely become much richer over the long term. In 2021, shares of MercadoLibre fell 24%, and some investors are wondering if the company will recover. MercadoLibre got swept up in the tech sell-off, but -- like many other stocks that fell in 2021 -- the company is performing stronger than ever.

  • Why Did C3.ai Stock Fall 15% in December?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) shares fell 15.4% in December following a disappointing earnings announcement. The company reported quarterly results on Dec. 1 and beat Wall Street's estimates for both sales and net losses. The sell-off in high-valuation growth stocks thwarted C3.ai's recovery later in the month.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]

  • 10 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best global stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are optimistic that global markets will continue to rise in 2022, as they did the previous year. According to Refinitiv data published […]