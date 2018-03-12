XPRIZE Founder Peter Diamandis: 'We're Living at a Time When Individual Entrepreneurs Are More Powerful Than Governments'

Peter Diamandis is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, which designs and operates large-scale incentive competitions to, in essence, change the world.

In the words of its own criteria, an Xprize must be bold, audacious, and achievable. It must target market failure, drive investment, and give birth to a new industry. And, of course, it must give other innovators hope.

At the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas on Monday, Diamandis and his organization announced a new $10 million competition to develop “real-life avatars” to enable humans “to remotely see, hear, and interact with physical environments and other people.”

The four-year global competition, announced in partnership with All Nippon Airways, challenges the public to form teams and register by Oct. 31, 2018 to compete for several $1 million prizes (awarded in April 2020 and 2021) and a grand $8 million prize (awarded in October 2021).

Fortune spoke with Diamandis to learn more about the new contest and better understand the role of the Xprize in 2018. Here’s what he said, lightly edited for clarity.

Fortune: Explain the new Xprize.

Diamandis: We go through a process every year called our Visioneers Summit in which we look at big ideas that would have potential to change the world—to solve grand challenges. In 2016, the concept of an avatar was put forward as one of the nine teams competing in that year. The concept was funded by ANA Airlines. It was fascinating because ANA came to us, they knew we had the Xprize, they were very excited about sort of our innovative mechanisms and impact focus, and they asked a question that was really unusual for a company to ask: What’s the future of travel and how would we disrupt ourselves? What’s the alternative to getting into an airplane and flying across distance?

So we hired a brilliant innovator, Harry Kloor, who led this team. And it came up that the future of travel—not all travel but some travel—is, rather than moving your body to a place across the planet, what if instead you could send your senses and your actions to the location you desire? The Avatar Xprize is a $10 million purse. It will take place over four years. We’re basically asking teams to combine various technologies and demonstrate a robotic avatar that allows untrained operators to compete a diverse series of tasks, from simple to complex, in a physical environment that’s at least 100 kilometers away. And you can imagine that if you’re the untrained operator, you put on a pair of VR goggles, headphones, a haptic suit, and as you move your fingers the avatar’s fingers move. And as you move your arms and walk around, the avatar moves its arms and walks around. And you can see through its eyes and hear through its ears. You’re effectively, for lack of a better term, Uber-ing your senses into that avatar in a different location. It’s a way of ultimately bridging the gap between distance and distributing skills and hands-on expertise to a location where they’re needed.

The lowest-hanging-fruit example that rationalizes this is if there were a disaster someplace and you need to get an expert to that disaster. The Fukushima nuclear reactor explosion that occurred six, seven years ago. You could put someone into that avatar and have them walk in there and turn knobs and shut down system—whatever needed to be done.

I work with a team that’s predominantly in New York but also in London, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and so forth. You’re not talking about a work telecommute here; you’re talking about an area that would otherwise be harmful for a human. The example that comes to mind is drilling and mining operations in northern Australia, which is not terribly hospitable. Is that the kind of thing you’re trying to solve?

Yeah. That’s the first kind of use or application where it can make a difference, save lives, allow people to go into environments that are not safe and allow experts that might not be physically available to transport their knowledge, ability, or senses to that location to perform what needs to be done. That’s an important first element.

It goes from there. You know, my Mom lives in Boca. I live out here in L.A. Right now, I will FaceTime or Skype with her, but I can’t help her if she needs help. In the future I will have an avatar that is effectively in her closet and available and I can go help her with something that she needs. That same avatar, if needed, a doctor can avatar into her home and examine her and see how she’s doing, move her arm and shoulder and see what’s going on. Or a repairman for her dishwasher. It becomes a way to instantly translocate expertise to a person who needs that help.

