XPROfintech Named Top 10 Procurement Solutions Providers Two Years in a Row, Cementing XPROfintech as the Industry Leader in Procure-2-Pay Solutions

XPROfintech
·2 min read

XPROfintech’s software is highlighted by CIO Applications for its ability to transform companies P2P process.

CIO

Top 10 Procurement Solution Providers 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, XPROfintech has been featured on CIO Applications’ list of “Top 10 Procurement Solution Providers”. The latest award highlights how XPROfintech’s embrace of a broader vision for procurement technology makes it a standout in the industry.

XPRO’s software streamlines the procurement process and reduces errors, using the company’s internal system while onboarding, verifying, and cleansing clients’ vendor data. XPROfintech’s ability to offer a software ecosystem that can integrate with customers’ internal systems is what sets it apart.

XPROfintech's ability to offer a seamless cloud-based modular ecosystem that can integrate with customers' internal systems is what sets it apart.

“We are honored to be recognized two years in a row for our innovative and effective technology,” said Osama Sabbah, founder, and CEO of XPROfintech. “Our teams are constantly working to grow and evolve to better meet our customers’ needs. This latest award highlights the way XPROfintech has worked to deliver software that helps companies operate more efficiently and effectively, reducing errors and simplifying processes to recover and save them more money.”

XPROfintech’s cloud-based software is renowned for its ability to transform procure-to-pay processes through automation, significantly reducing costs, removing risks, maintaining clean data and establishing controls.

Through XPROfintech’s unique suite of products, including: XPROportal, XPROverify, XPROrecovery, XPROvmc, and XPROpay, it creates an ecosystem for clients that reduces risk and maximizes profits.

XPROfintech continues to evolve and innovate its products to better serve customers’ needs. After identifying a need in 2020, XPROfintech developed and delivered its own payment solution XPROpay, so customers could stay ahead in building their center of excellence.

From retail and airlines to manufacturing and telecom, XPROfintech serves a wide range of companies to deliver the best in class procure to pay solution.

The company’s growth and innovation has not gone unnoticed - this year it was named best workplace in 2021 & fastest growing companies in America by Inc. magazine.

About XPROfintech
XPROfintech is the world’s leading provider of innovative cloud-based Procure-2-Pay technologies, with professional services support second to none. The modular XPROfintech cloud-based solutions leverage cutting edge API integration to any ERP system or RPA process to save you time and drive enhanced levels of fiscal efficiency. XPROfintech will easily recover lost profit from erroneous overpayments, automate your vendor-management & payment processes, cleanse your vendor data and automatically verify existing & new vendors during their onboarding process.

For inquiries and information please contact
+1 (813) 947-6661
info@xprofintech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00e90a5f-eb4d-4c4d-a046-6462ea857fe2


