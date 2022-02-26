XR Immersive Tech Inc. Announces Update to $3,000,000 Facility With Westdale Construction Co. Limited

XR Immersive Tech Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (formerly known as Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.) ("Immersive Tech" or the "Company") (CSE:VRAR) (FSE: 79W0) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is pleased to announce an update with respect to the loan facility from Westdale Construction Co. Limited ("Westdale"), as previously announced in a news release dated December 20, 2021.



The Company announces that, pursuant to a finder's fee agreement (the "Finder's Agreement") between the Company and Generation PMCA Corp. ("Generation") dated October 14, 2021, the Company has paid, as consideration for Generation having introduced Westdale to the Company, a finder's fee consisting of a cash payment in the amount of $150,000 to Generation and issued an aggregate of 966,332 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Finder's Warrants") as directed by Generation, with each such warrant exercisable for the purchase of one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 48 months from the date of issuance at a price of $0.52 per Finder's Warrant.

The Finder's Warrants and any common shares issuable upon exercise thereof are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

The Company is building the Physical Metaverse through its location-based Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS, the company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

