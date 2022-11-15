U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.25
    +16.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,679.00
    +118.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,802.25
    +67.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.20
    +9.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.68
    -0.19 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.90
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0324
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3600
    +0.3600 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,801.50
    +660.80 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.26
    +20.98 (+5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,994.68
    +31.21 (+0.11%)
     

Xref (ASX:XF1) launches 'Trust Marketplace' to help employers rapidly & safely recruit in global staffing crisis

·3 min read

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR tech platform Xref (ASX:XF1) has officially launched Australia's first fully agnostic, API-only marketplace for digital employment trust products to its 1,300 worldwide customers, 1.3 million users, and an addressable market of 15 million workers in Australia and New Zealand.

Xref co-founder &amp; CEO Lee-Martin Seymour
Xref co-founder & CEO Lee-Martin Seymour

The vendor-agnostic 'Trust Marketplace' aggregates a wide range of the best providers and digital trust products related to employment verification and sourced from around the world, delivered to resellers via integrated APIs, or accessible by all employers via the Xref Enterprise Platform.

It provides access to new and innovative trust products such as adverse social media sweeps and exclusive access to the proprietary qualification data of Australia and New Zealand's (ANZ) 400,000+ yearly graduates through the new Graduate Verification Service (GVS).

The GVS grants access to a proprietary and exclusive centralised repository of tertiary graduate data covering over 20 years of historical records for 47 public universities across ANZ, plus an ever-expanding list of other tertiary providers, such as TAFEs and private providers.

Without this tech, qualification checks are typically painstaking, piecemeal, and impracticable. It is almost impossible to verify that a candidate is being truthful - the year of course completion and results are rarely obtained with a manual request, and mere confirmation of attendance is not sufficient.

The Marketplace also enables access to traditional trust products such as ID, employment verifications, rights-to-work, and criminal checks through its real-time identity verification, screening, and compliance platform, Rapid ID, with its fully-branded web flow tool for API clients to use for respondent data collection.

Other vendors who already share services via API, and who will become the first partners to be included in the Trust Marketplace offering, include Equifax, HES, Checkr, First Advantage, uCheck, Check Social, and CV Check.

Using the Trust Marketplace, an employer can rapidly, comprehensively, and reliably vet hundreds of candidates at a time in a cost-effective manner in an instant across multiple categories simultaneously.

The platform is also client agnostic, meaning it could also enable a range of application checks by functions outside of employment such as online banking, lending, telecommunications, and any other online function where the consumer needs to be trusted, according to Xref.

Lee-Martin Seymour, Xref co-founder & CEO, said: "As talent acquisition grows to become increasingly remote on a more permanent basis, the demand for online and automated reference surveys, identity verification, and other pre-employment checks will continue to grow.

"Smart employers know they need to move quickly in this tight employment market if they wish to compete in the global race for talent. In such a race, waiting weeks for reference or other checks almost guarantees losing valuable candidates. But the need for speed doesn't have to mean cutting corners when it comes to comprehensively assessing your candidates and the claims on their applications. There is no value in being first to hire someone who represents themselves fraudulently which, combined with the need for rapid recruitment, is the exact problem the Trust Marketplace solves.

"This growing need also puts Trust Marketplace in a strong position to scale globally due to the increasing demand for more trust partners from a rapidly growing list of international customers.

"As migratory labour continues to increase, employers will need to embrace a far wider pool of talent while still checking and verifying this talent in their country of origin. Staging key global checks and providing fast access via API is essential to the growth of Australia's emerging overseas talent pool."

Xref (www.xref.com, ASX:XF1) is a global HR tech company with a cloud-based platform that offers the HR industry actionable and data-driven insights, from pre-employment recruitment checks through to retention feedback tools, and exit interviews.

Xref has over 1,300 customers including blue chip brands such as Westpac, KPMG, Qantas, Coles, EY, Etsy, TAFE NSW, Rabobank, Air New Zealand, and Uniqlo. It also has over 1.3 million users across 195 countries, making it one of Australia's most global technology companies.

 

SOURCE Xref

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • The Elon Musk 3-point plan for ruining a business

    Want to ruin your small business? Then all you have to do is take a few pages out of Elon’s playbook.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • UPS details hundreds of millions of dollars in airline, supply chain upgrades (PHOTOS)

    UPS (NYSE: UPS) is continuing to make significant investments in Louisville. The company and local leaders hosted a press conference Monday detailing the recent investments in the Louisville region and the state as a whole. "Folks rely on UPS day in and day out, whether that's to address their supply chain issues right now, or to be one of the most important partners we had in Kentucky and indeed throughout the world during Covid-19," Gov. Andy Beshear said during the event.

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFreeport LNG told

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Amazon to lay off thousands of employees: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses a New York Times report that Amazon is planning to cut thousands of workers amid a broader slowdown in tech.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Twitter saga: Here are your options if your boss tries to unfire you

    Being unfired is a rare practice in Canada, but not totally unheard of, says a lawyer.

  • Report: Amazon to lay off 10,000 corporate, tech employees

    Amazon could begin the layoffs as soon as this week. The move comes less than two weeks after the company told employees it was capping its corporate headcount.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Your 401(k) has had a wild year — how to know when it’s time to rebalance

    After a rollercoaster of a year, retirement accounts may need a little fine tuning and consultation. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t checked the asset allocation of your investments recently, do so now to make sure that the makeup of your portfolio will keep you on track for your goals. If your portfolio breakdown is off, it’s time to rebalance.