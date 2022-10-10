Xref goes full "hire to retire" with launch of new Enterprise platform

SYDNEY, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR tech platform Xref (ASX:XF1) is extending its pre-employment offering with the launch of a full-service, hire-to-retire enterprise SaaS platform for employers, that follows an employee from candidacy through to employment, engagement, company exit, and even possible re-hiring.

The new "Xref Enterprise" platform will offer, in addition to reference checking, Pulse Surveys that allow HR teams to continuously survey and measure employee satisfaction, and Exit Surveys to gather organisational metrics, derive an employee NPS, and build a talent pipeline of returning employees.

It is designed to build an organisation's corporate memory through data collection of a wide variety of critical candidate and employee metrics, which in turn will help the organisation improve its attractiveness to employees, better compete for talent, expand talent pipelines, and speed up hiring processes.

The platform is fully customer-branded, multi-organisational, multi-language, and self-service. Its key features include single sign on (SSO) and applicant tracking system (ATS) integrations, a custom survey builder, advanced analytics, and custom SMS and email options.

The move to an enterprise SaaS platform will also shift Xref's global business model away from being solely usage-based, which will allow Xref to decouple revenue recognition from recruiting trends, and increase its addressable market ten fold through the addition of solutions outside of pre-employment.

Lee-Martin Seymour, Xref co-founder & CEO

Lee-Martin Seymour, Xref co-founder & CEO, said: "Talent is on the move. The competition for talent is one of the biggest challenges facing employers right now - many employees who previously might have stayed in 'safe' roles are now on the hunt for better opportunities.

"Employers must have the right processes in place to make confident hiring decisions rapidly and accurately if they wish to hire and retain the best talent. The shortage of available candidates plaguing almost every industry urgently calls for products that significantly expand an organisation's talent pool.

"As an example, in such a market, the best source of new employees may actually be former employees, or the many qualified candidates who didn't get through during previous hiring rounds. Extracting quality candidates from these extra talent pools is exactly what our new Xref Enterprise platform will help innovative organisations do."

Staged release of the enhanced new platform features will continue throughout FY2023.

Notable brands already using Xref to improve their recruiting and retention in current challenging conditions include Westpac, KPMG, Qantas, EY, Etsy, Tafe NSW, Rabobank, Air New Zealand, Uniqlo, and hundreds more.

Over the past 12 months, 1.3m new users engaged on the platform across 195 countries, making it one of the few truly global listed Australian software companies.

Xref (www.xref.com, ASX:XF1) is a global reference checking and identity verification platform that empowers organisations worldwide to make great people decisions. In our demand-driven world, trust has never been more important. Xref empowers great recruitment decisions with a platform businesses can trust to verify their hires, and candidates can rely on to help them reach their potential. We remove the distraction of manual processes, deliver insights that inform decision-making and put essential tools at the fingertips of every business looking to build the best team, globally.

