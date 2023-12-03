Is XRF Scientific Limited's (ASX:XRF) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that XRF Scientific's (ASX:XRF) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study XRF Scientific's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for XRF Scientific is:

17% = AU$8.2m ÷ AU$50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

XRF Scientific's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, XRF Scientific seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, XRF Scientific was able to see an impressive net income growth of 33% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing XRF Scientific's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 29% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if XRF Scientific is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is XRF Scientific Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

XRF Scientific has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 50%, meaning the company only retains 50% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, XRF Scientific is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 57%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 15%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with XRF Scientific's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

