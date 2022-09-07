U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

XRHealth Adds NeuroReality Cognitive Training to Virtual Clinics

·4 min read

Virtual Reality Neurorehab for Stroke and Brain Injuries Guides Patients Through the Process of Regaining Independence in Everyday Activities

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the gateway to the healthcare metaverse, announces today that the company adds NeuroReality's cognitive training to their virtual clinics. The NeuroReality's virtual reality neurorehab, a serious game, is an immersive experience known as Koji's Quest. It was designed for individuals who suffer from the consequences of stroke and brain injuries, where patients are guided through activities aimed to help regain functionality in their everyday lives.

"We are constantly adding state-of-the-art virtual reality therapeutic programs for our users so they can have a one-stop-shop for all their rehabilitation needs," says Eran Orr, Founder & CEO of XRHealth. "We find that patients enjoy the game-like therapy experiences and are more likely to stick with the prescribed programs since they are engaging from the comfort of their home."

NeuroReality is based on the concept of neuroplasticity and other neuroscientific principles as well as gamification, AI, and paradigms from conventional rehabilitation to rewire the brain, creating new pathways so patients can relearn how to engage in activities they did prior to injury. The rehabilitation exercises specifically focus on improving attention (divided and selective), executive functioning, visual spatial skills, reaction time, accuracy, memory, and numerical manipulation. Cognitive skills are imperative in the context of everyday activities like counting money, going to a store, making a recipe, etc. The cognitive training technology is used for patients that had an acquired a brain injury or cognitive deficits, like a stroke, post-concussion syndrome, for someone who had a lack of oxygen to the brain, brain fog from long COVID, or for post-ICU patients.

NeuroReality has six training modules that are accompanied by a virtual assistant that guides patients through the entire process and is especially helpful for users that don't have a healthcare provider working alongside them. Each program has a dynamic difficulty progression that is automatically  adjusted to make tasks easier or harder, based on the users' progression. Additionally, NeuroReality includes a system so that patients can visualize their personal progress by watching the "Tree of Life" grow, or watching a seed bloom in "the Garden of Zen." It also includes meditation practices so that patients working hard on their cognitive rehabilitation can relax from the intensity of the exercises.

"I started NeuroReality after a family member suffered from a stroke and I discovered gaps in continued care for brain injury patients. NeuroReality provides continuous neuro rehabilitation to close that gap so that patients can recover quicker and appreciate each step in the rehabilitation process," says Faviola Brugger-Dadis, Founder of NeuroReality. "The mission of the company is to improve the lives and outcomes of patients that suffer from a brain injury, where doctors can monitor patients remotely and track progress."

With XRHealth, all patient data can be monitored by a clinician in real-time so that training can be tailored for the individuals' needs and healthcare outcomes can be measured at each session. Sandy Rathod, CEO of NeuroReality, says "tracking these type of metrics can provide insights that guide clinicians in their treatment process. With XRHealth we will be able to bring NeuroReality further into the healthcare metaverse."

"We just finished a joint effort to integrate Koji's Quest into our platform and adapt it to our patient's needs," says Miki Levy, Co-Founder & CTO of XRHealth. "We now have a simple process through our XRHeath Developer API to bring more third-party applications into our platform and create a better toolkit for our clinicians. This is a win-win since our platform has years of experience in delivering care in XR built into it, including HIPAA compliance, and operational challenges we solved. Third-party apps can bring new value to patients using this platform."

About XRHealth:

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare, bringing patient care into the Metaverse. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Clinics, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/.

Media Contact:
DeeDee Rudenstein,
drudenstein@propelsc.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xrhealth-adds-neuroreality-cognitive-training-to-virtual-clinics-301619415.html

SOURCE XRHealth

