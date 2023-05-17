XRP gains as SEC motion denied; NFT index down; US investors anticipate debt ceiling deal

Bitcoin prices fell on Wednesday morning in Asia but remained above the US$27,000 line. Ether gained but still posted a weekly drop. Ripple’s XRP led gainers among other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies on the back of a favorable ruling for Ripple Labs in its lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). U.S. equity futures gained as U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress reportedly made progress on raising the debt ceiling.

Ripple gains after positive ruling

Bitcoin fell 0.87% to US$27,036.75 in the 24 hours to 7:35 a.m. in Hong Kong, but lost 2.05% over the last seven days according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ether edged up 0.28% to US$1,825.91, while posting a 1.10% weekly loss.

Other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Wednesday morning. Ripple’s XRP led the gains, adding 2.68% to US$0.4399.

The gain follows positive news for XRP issuer Ripple Labs as Judge Analisa Torres for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York denied the SEC’s motion to seal the controversial Hinman Speech documents from the public.

The document refers to a speech given by former SEC official William Hinman on June 14, 2018. In the speech, Hinman stated that the agency did not view Bitcoin or Ethereum as securities. This statement is a major point of focus in the long-running legal battle between Ripple and the SEC. The regulator accuses Ripple of providing unregistered securities.

Meanwhile, Polygon’s Matic led losses among the top 10 non-stablecoins. It registered a loss of 2.21% to US$0.8442 with a 3.56% drop over the past seven days.

The total crypto market capitalization fell 0.93% in the past 24 hours to US$1.13 trillion. The total trading volume also lost 7% to US$28.74 billion.

Bitcoin to challenge Ethereum’s NFT supremacy?

The indexes are proxy measures of the performance of the global NFT market. They are managed by CryptoSlam, a sister company of Forkast.News under the Forkast.Labs umbrella.

In the non-fungible token (NFT) market, the Forkast 500 NFT index recorded a loss of 0.13% to 3,378.53 points in the 24 hours to 7:30 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 2.32% during the week.

This, said CryptoSlam NFT analyst Yehudah Petscher, can again be attributed to “low volume and high transacting fees from crypto trading.”

24-hour NFT sales on Ethereum, the leading blockchain for NFTs, rose 2.16% to US$18.6 million. Sales on the Bitcoin blockchain took second place on Cryptoslam’s blockchain ranking by gaining 32.11% to US$4.6 million.

“Bitcoin NFTs are just getting started and in the long run, I expect Bitcoin to compete head-to-head with Ethereum’s all-time sales. It may actually exceed them too,” Yehudah said.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection recorded the highest sales volume in the last 24 hours. It rose 8% to US$2.48 million. All 24 highest individual NFT sales in the past day were Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs according to Cryptoslam. BAYC #466 sold for 98 ETH (US$178,751).

Milady Maker was second in terms of NFT collection rankings by sales volume on Cryptoslam. It recorded a surge of 207.61% over the past 24 hours to US$1.3 million. The collection took the market by storm last week after Twitter and Tesla chief Elon Musk tweeted an image containing the Milady NFT.

Traders can expect a slow week ahead in the NFT market as many in the NFT community attend the VeeCon Web3 conference in Indianapolis on May 18-20.

“Those who believe NFTs can function as access passes, art, and collectibles all in one are in for a treat,” said Cryptoslam’s Yehudah. “I’m expecting markets to be slow while many are off networking, but we also know that degens are going to degen.”