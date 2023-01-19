U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,928.00
    -17.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,230.00
    -156.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,424.00
    -51.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.30
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.62
    -0.86 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.20
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +1.59 (+8.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3900
    -0.3600 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,797.99
    -433.54 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.03
    -14.64 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,779.60
    -51.10 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

XRP Healthcare - The first Decentralized Pharma & Healthcare marketplace built on the XRP Ledger

·2 min read

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare is creating a decentralized marketplace that will exist outside of centralized banking systems.

XRP_Healthcare_Logo
XRP_Healthcare_Logo

The company has created their own native token (XRPH) to be the utility for users of their marketplace and used to buy an ever expanding range of pharmaceutical healthcare related products and services that will cover conventional as well as alternative medicines.

The XRP Healthcare market place will be available in the second quarter of this year on desktop and then mobile apps (IOS & Android).

The first partnership to be listed on XRPH's decentralized marketplace is ScriptCo - ScriptCo is the first and only pharmacy in America, selling medications at cost price, saving its customers thousands of dollars each year. This partnership will enable the integration of ScriptCo's Pharmaceutical store into XRPH's imminent Web3 decentralized marketplace. Naturally, this is a significant partnership, considering that ScriptCo will be an exclusive distributor on the decentralized XRP Healthcare marketplace and is a fully functioning and licensed mail order pharmacy, currently servicing 48 states plus Washington DC.

XRP Healthcare is built on the XRP ledger, which has over 63 million active ledgers and has been successfully operational for over 8 years. XRP Healthcare identified the XRP Ledger as the most suited blockchain to build upon and is the first pharmaceutical/healthcare platform to be launched on the XRPL.

Founder Kain Roomes said "I'm excited to be alive in such an amazing time - the connection between Web3 and healthcare is pivotal for mass adoption, and XRPH are proud to be leading the way. There are millions of Americans struggling to pay the bills, let alone healthcare, so when I heard about ScriptCo, it was a no-brainier. People having access to prescriptions at wholesale cost ties perfectly into our model, and I'm glad that XRPH will play a part in expanding the reach for ScriptCo."

SciptCo founder Zach Zeller also commented "The XRP Healthcare mission of applying and deploying blockchain technology in the healthcare space can and will change the market in a meaningful and positive way. ScriptCo's mission aligns perfectly with XRP Healthcare because we see the need for change and transparency for all. We could not be more excited about what we can do together."

XRP Healthcare is based in London, United Kingdom and was established in September 2022, it is the first Pharmaceutical and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger, with strong objectives to bring needed innovation to the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industry. XRPH intends to do this by simplifying and creating fast payments/transactions between market participants, and by bringing transparency by way of tracking pharmaceuticals from "inception to the consumer", combating the multi-billion dollar counterfeit medicine industry, with an interface for interactive engagement between consumers and healthcare service providers via the mobile and web app.

www.xrphealthcare.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983109/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xrp-healthcare---the-first-decentralized-pharma--healthcare-marketplace-built-on-the-xrp-ledger-301725067.html

SOURCE XRP Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's largest layoff in company history hits retail, HR, cloud teams

    A new wave of layoffs hit Amazon employees on Wednesday as the company looks to cut costs amid declining retail sales growth.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs and steel union file anti-competitive dumping suit against eight countries

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said Wednesday it’s teaming up with the United Steelworkers on a lawsuit to impose duties against eight countries for alleged tin and chromium coated sheet steel products dumping. The suit accuses Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the U.K. of unfair trade practices. “There has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist,” said Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

  • 'Impracticable for the state': GOP lawmakers in Wyoming just proposed a ban on EV sales, phase-out by 2035 — here are 3 big oil stocks to revisit

    The opposite of California?

  • Exxon Mobil prepares major $2B Beaumont refinery expansion for startup

    Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has completed construction on a major expansion project at its refinery in Beaumont. The project added a third crude distillation unit, which will increase the Beaumont complex's refinery capacity by 250,000 barrels per day, bringing the total to more than 600,000 bpd once the new unit is operational, the oil and gas giant said in a statement. Exxon, which is relocating its corporate headquarters to the Houston area later this year, invested $2 billion in the Beaumont refinery expansion.

  • Gilead plans 175,000-square-foot research center in Foster City

    The structure, on the south side of Gilead's campus, will house 300 to 350 people and could open in late 2026.

  • Oil down nearly $1 on bearish U.S. data, crude stocks build

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil futures fell by nearly $1 on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, as a surprise jump in U.S. crude stocks weighed on the market along with fears of a recession that were heightened by disappointing U.S. retail sales and output data. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also declined 91 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.57 a barrel.

  • Consumer-Staple Stocks Lead Market Decline Wednesday

    Shares of consumer-staples companies led stock-market declines on Wednesday. Consumer staples were the worst-performing sector of the S 500, down 1.7%. Among the biggest decliners within the sector: + **Kraft Heinz:** -5.1% + **General Mills:** -3% + **Conagra Brands:** -3% + **Hormel Foods:** -2.9% + **Campbell Soup:** -2.7% Last year, consumer staples were among the top performers as investors turned to defensive stocks to weather the market turmoil. The idea is that consumer staples' earnings

  • United Airlines Could Bump Some Traders From Their Seats

    Shares of United Airlines Holdings opened higher on the heels of an earnings beat but the shares turned lower about 30 minutes into Wednesday's session. Let's review the charts and the condition of the indicators.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Japanese Thieves Target Prius Hybrids for Platinum and Palladium

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s Prius hybrids are being targeted by thieves in Japan for components containing scarce metals that jumped in value following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, S

  • American Lithium Says US Funding Will Shore Up Nascent Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- American Lithium Corp.’s top executive is seeing promising signs that the US government is ready to ramp up funding for the domestic supply chain of battery metals, just as demand for electric vehicles surges.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetStock Mood Turns U

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • ExxonMobil Unveils Another Massive Oil Development. Is The Stock Still a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently confirmed plans to move forward with a fifth oil production project off the coast of Guyana. The proposed offshore project would cost 27% more than the last one. Here's a closer look at ExxonMobil's latest multibillion-dollar drilling development and whether it should be viewed as a catalyst for buying the red-hot oil stock.

  • P&G Reports Earnings Thursday. ‘Things are Tough but Manageable.’

    RBC analysts, led by Nik Modi, believe the consumer goods giant will match second-quarter sales expectations.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Copper’s Rally Keeps Rolling Along. China Will Drive the Comeback.

    Just a few weeks into the new year, copper prices have recouped most of what they lost in all of 2022, buoyed by prospects for higher demand from China as it eases Covid-19 restrictions. “The macro headwinds that we had in 2022 will become macro tailwinds in 2023,” says Boris Mikanikrezai, head of metals research and strategy at commodity pricing agency Fastmarkets. China is ending its strict zero-Covid policy, and the U.S. is moving from aggressive monetary policy tightening to a “somewhat less hawkish Fed in 2023, on the back of encouraging inflation data,” he says.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapGas futures h

  • 2023 will be like 1967's 'roaring bull market': Billionaire investor

    Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher forecasts that the U.S. stock market is on the verge of a roaring bull market, citing similarities to 1967's market conditions.