U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,883.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,172.00
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.30
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    -0.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.71
    +1.10 (+5.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1838
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4960
    +0.4050 (+0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,999.07
    -402.52 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.42
    -10.60 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,893.95
    -25.53 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

XRP Healthcare Partners with 'United Networks of America' with access to 120 million members

·5 min read

LONDON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 scalable healthcare solutions company XRP Healthcare has just announced they have partnered with United Networks of America. (UNA) has garnered a reputation for outstanding customer service and has established itself as a leading provider of healthcare network solutions, boasting over 240,000 participating providers, and serving over 120 million members. Through 2021, the company helped its members save a staggering estimated 10 billion dollars.

XRP Healthcare Partners with 'United Networks of America' with access to 120 million members
XRP Healthcare Partners with 'United Networks of America' with access to 120 million members

The partnership will take the form of the "XRP Healthcare prescription savings card" issued from their website which can be used to save up to 80% on prescriptions/medication in 68,000 national and regional U.S.-based pharmacies - including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

The unique partnership will allow cardholders to be rewarded in XRP Healthcare's native token (XRPH), which is paired with (USDT) each time the card is used. All XRPH rewards will be distributed solely by XRP Healthcare - further details on this can be found here.

XRPH will serve as a catalyst for UNA and its 120 million members to venture into the Web3 and Metaverse, unlocking innovative prospects for the future of healthcare products and services. XRP Healthcare is a relatively new player in the healthcare industry and has already made significant developments with its innovative approach to healthcare delivery, such as its decentralized marketplace due to launch in the second quarter of this year, fueled by its native token XRPH, which will be required to activate and purchase from their market place. XRPH will also allow for the safe and fast sending of funds globally, in particular to inhabitants of pharmerging countries.

United Networks of America CEO — Steve Rice, said in a recent statement:
"XRP Healthcare's cutting-edge technology will bring a new level of transparency and efficiency to the healthcare industry, which will greatly benefit both patients and providers."

Founder of XRP Healthcare – Kain Roomes also went on to say: "XRP Healthcare's new partnership with United Networks of America is in line with our vision of making healthcare affordable to everyone. The old adage your health is your wealth, and healthcare is for everyone not just for the privileged, are fast becoming our mottos as we strive to bring about better conditions within an overburdened healthcare system which unfortunately can overlook people who need care the most."

Recently, the company has seen significant growth, thanks in part to the addition of three experienced healthcare executives to its team - Marc O'Griofa, Dr. Andrew J. O'Neil and Brian J. Esposito.

Dr Marc O'Griofa has an intriguing set of skills, combining medicine and engineering. Marc participated as a triage physician and part of the Space Shuttle medical team at NASA's Kennedy Space Center with advanced medical equipment for special operations medical missions, and chronic medical conditions like heart failure to try and reduce unnecessary readmissions and costs. Marc is also a Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine and was the principal investigator for Project CASPER, which examined the sleep patterns of International Space Station crew members.

Dr. Andrew J. O'Neil has a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Analysis NIR Spectroscopy & Chemometrics BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) — Pharmacy with Pharmaceutical Engineering Science and a Certificate in Perl programming Computer programming. Dr. O'Neil was granted membership to The Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain (MRPharmS) and the Royal Society of Chemistry (MRSC) and has also been a Consultant for Nircorp (Near Infrared Corporation) and Lead Chemometric Scientist at the University of Oxford.

Brian J. Esposito is ranked among the world's top 10 CEOs and is an award–winning serial entrepreneur and business leader with a holding company consisting of 90+ entities, 150+ joint ventures, operating in 25+ industries and in over 25 cities around the world. Brian is ranked as one of the world's most seasoned executives with a proven track record of success in developing and implementing innovative solutions, his expertise will be invaluable in driving the growth of XRP Healthcare.

About XRP Healthcare

The first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP blockchain - XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally.

XRPH are focused on improving the lives of individuals and families with the ethos of providing:

  • A decentralized marketplace for pharma and health services.

  • Faster payments/transactions worldwide via our mobile and web app.

  • Help inhabitants of pharmerging countries access standard healthcare via faster payments.

  • The building out of a virtual Metaverse Clinic where clients can have anonymous counselling and therapy sessions by choosing an avatar.

About United Networks of America

UNA offers a diverse range of healthcare services, including prescription drug coverage, cosmetic surgery, dental, vision, hearing, wellness benefits, and more. The company serves a wide variety of clients, including TPAs, insurance companies, universities, federal and state governments, school systems, value-added programs, and large employers. UNA is known for its exceptional customer service and innovative solutions, leveraging technology to enhance its servicing capabilities and provide real-time solutions to its clients that realise substantial savings because of the sheer size and efficient nature of their organization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017990/XRP_Healthcare.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983109/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/XRP Healthcare)
(PRNewsfoto/XRP Healthcare)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xrp-healthcare-partners-with-united-networks-of-america-with-access-to-120-million-members-301765076.html

SOURCE XRP Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • How Middle Eastern ambitions are fueling the space industry

    In January, Saudi Arabia did something no country has ever done before: It pulled out of a United Nations space treaty. Specifically, the oil-rich kingdom exited an agreement intended to govern activity on and around the Moon.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Look Choppy

    Silver has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior.

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • 3 Value Stocks on Sale Now

    Growth stocks have clearly led the market thus far in 2023, but will that continue?

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (today), were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds a roughly 22.1% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), whose shares were down 1.4% Tuesday to $60.85.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger's Investment Advice Could Make Gen Z Rich — With A Little Patience

    Charlie Munger is the billionaire extraordinaire who wears many hats, including being the director of Daily Journal Corp. and the longtime vice chairman of the legendary Warren Buffett's holding firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. His decades-long experience in investing and finance makes him a force to be reckoned with. Munger has some advice for young investors who are looking to make their mark in the world of finance. He's warning the latest batch of college grads that getting rich and staying that

  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Rigel (RIGL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 114.29% and 36.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard Landing

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market is doubling down on the prospect of a US recession after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of a return to bigger interest-rate hikes to cool inflation and the economy. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ Inflati

  • Dow Jones Tumbles Over 500 Points On 'Faster' Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Falls Below Key Level

    Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes will go higher and faster than previously expected. The major indexes fell sharply.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boosts its stake in Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire bought about 5.8 million shares of Occidental in a batch of sales Friday, Monday and Tuesday, according to a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Elon Musk Responds to a Proposed Date With AOC

    The centrist-leaning-conservative CEO of Tesla and the standard bearer of the Democratic Party progressives regularly clash on Twitter. Now what?

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

    The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle. U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said. One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?