LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare has announced yet another partnership, with Signals, a forward-thinking company that leverages molecular information - Resonant Molecular Signaling (RMS) - to develop products that encourage our bodies to naturally return to a state of well-being. Since its inception in 2019, Signals has harnessed over forty years and millions of dollars of research and clinical studies to create an infused tablet with specific energy signals that restore communication within and between cells to promote wellness and bring the human body back into a state of homeostasis.

XRPH partners with Molecular Science Signals creating a natural high for Crypto market, backed by USD Millions in research

The pioneering organization has partnered with XRP Healthcare to develop a range of products utilizing molecular information to encourage natural wellness. This collaboration will bring progressive technology to the market - Signal's products will be available on XRP Healthcare's decentralized marketplace, fueled by the XRPH token, and provide an affordable drug-free solution for maintaining optimal health.

One of the first products being brought to market fueled by XRPH and powered by Signals is CCC+C which stands for Cool, Calm, Collected + Crypto and is based on Resonant Molecular Signaling. Cool, Calm, Collected + Crypto combines a low dose of specific molecules to stimulate the body's natural healing processes and restore balance. This innovative approach provides individuals with a safe, natural way to ease feelings of apprehension, nervousness, and melancholy and is specifically designed to help individuals manage anxiety and stress levels effectively.

CCC+C along with other innovative non-traditional and traditional medication will be available to purchase on XRP Healthcare's online platform using their native token XRPH later this quarter.

The partnership between XRP Healthcare and Signals represents a significant milestone in the field of health, as the two organizations will work together to bring innovative solutions to the market. With Signals' unique approach to wellness and XRP Healthcare's commitment to making healthcare accessible for all patients, the partnership holds the promise of transforming the industry and helping bring well-being to individuals everywhere.

Brian J Esposito, Head of Global Strategy at XRP Healthcare, emphasized the importance of mental wellness in today's turbulent world. He sees Signals' products as a powerful tool to reduce anxiety and stress and help individuals achieve a state of calm and mental well-being:

"First order of business at XRP Healthcare and the crypto world is to help everyone reduce their anxiety and stresses in this exciting and turbulent world. In order to succeed in any industry and life, is to be cool calm and collected which is why we partnered with signals - from here we can all work together, grow, and succeed from a strong place of mental health and wellness."

Kain Roomes, Founder of XRP Healthcare, praised Signals for their extensive research and funding, noting that the partnership with such a trailblazing organization aligns with XRP Healthcare's mission to provide exceptional healthcare solutions:

"Having been an investor in the cryptocurrency space and now starting a healthcare company on the XRP Ledger, I know first-hand about the tumultuous crypto market — having taken CCC myself, it has enabled me to remain cool calm, and collected in a highly volatile, and fickle space. The amount of research and funding that has gone into this product is phenomenal — we're delighted to partner with such a trailblazing company."

XRP Healthcare's Business Development manager Laban Roomes said:

"I take CCC+C when I need to relax, while at the same time maintaining the ability to be highly focused – naturally. In the role I occupy at XRP Healthcare, it is imperative to remain calm, while alert and focused, especially in the volatile crypto space where critical thinking and decision-making can be the difference between failure and success."

Rob Bengston, President of Signals, has also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that XRP Healthcare's platform offers an ideal opportunity to make Signals' products readily available to everyone:

"We are excited and enthusiastic to partner with XRP Healthcare and bring our cutting-edge technology to the marketplace"

Meanwhile, Margaret Nies, Signals' Vice President, envisions a future where their products are easily accessible to all, making this partnership a significant step towards achieving that goal:

"Our vision is to have Signals products readily available to all, and partnering with XRP Healthcare is a step to making this a reality."

In today's fast-paced and stressful world, it is easy to get lost in the daily hustle and forget about well-being and mental health. Mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, are prevalent in today's society and can have severe consequences if left untreated. Prioritizing well-being and mental health reaps numerous benefits that enhance the quality of life.

