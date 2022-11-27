U.S. markets closed

XS Financial Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call

XS Financial
·3 min read
XS Financial

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2022 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF) (OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announced today that the Company will file its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 28, 2022 after market close. The Company will also host a conference call and audio webcast to review the financial results on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern).

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.XSFinancial.com/investors.

Earnings Call Participation Details
Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Conference Replay
Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Replay Access Code: 9597

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS Financial specializes in providing CAPEX financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers, and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 250 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF". For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:

David Kivitz
Chief Executive Officer

Antony Radbod
Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 1-310-683-2336

Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, any additional leasing opportunities and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial Inc., does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: XS Financial Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728806/XS-Financial-Announces-Date-for-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-and-Earnings-Call

