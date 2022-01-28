U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,722.10
    +819.73 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

XS Financial Announces Stock Option Issuances

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XSHLF

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF), a specialty finance company providing scalable equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announces that it has issued 14,917,080 options ("Options") granted under the terms of the Omnibus Securities Compensation Plan of the Company, each exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 CAD, for a term of 5 years. As there are an insufficient number of subordinate voting shares remaining available under the Omnibus Incentive Plan for the grant of the Options, the Options shall not vest or be exercisable by the holders thereof until requisite shareholder approval of the Options is obtained at the next annual meeting of the Company.

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS Financial specializes in providing CAPEX financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 200 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF". For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:

David Kivitz
Chief Executive Officer

Antony Radbod
Chief Operating Officer
Tel: 1-310-683-2336
Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, any additional leasing opportunities and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial Inc., does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: XS Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686208/XS-Financial-Announces-Stock-Option-Issuances

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Why Roblox Tumbled This Week

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have tumbled 15% from where they finished trading last week as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no news specific to the game company. The stock indexes also approaching correction levels earlier in the week on fears of interest rate hikes and economic decline likely also contributed to the downward trajectory of Roblox's stock. Interest in Roblox is still being driven by the potential it has for being a metaverse winner.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Rivian has huge potential upside despite the stock's recent plunge: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Rivian and where analysts see the stock going from here.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Poised to Benefit From the Coming Rate Hikes

    The year 2022 is barely one month old, and the stock market is starting it off with sharp downturn. In a way, this shouldn’t be too surprising. Inflation started taking off in the second half of last year, and reached an annualized rate of 7% in December. The Federal Reserve, normally tasked with watchdogging inflation, had already been talking about raising interest rates; this anti-inflationary move was a possibility that moved to a probability. Now it’s certainty, and sooner rather than later

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • Why Visa Stock Vaulted Today

    Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) surged 10.6% on Friday after the digital payments giant delivered impressive fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings results. Visa's revenue jumped 24% year over year to $7.1 billion. Notably, Visa's lucrative cross-border volume -- which is comprised of transactions between purchasers and merchants that reside in different countries -- soared 40%.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • The biggest corporate holder of bitcoin is not Square or Tesla

    At least 26 publicly traded companies hold bitcoin, including automakers, video game developers, fossil fuel investors, mortgage lenders, insurers, and one massive whale that owns 56% of all corporate crypto.

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Why Mastercard Stock Blasted 9% Higher Today

    Mastercard (NYSE: MA) exited 2021 in style, delivering a fourth quarter that handily beat estimates and demonstrated that the company's business is continuing to grow robustly. After it posted those quarterly figures early on Thursday, several analysts upped their price targets on the stock the following day. For the quarter, Mastercard's net revenue surged 27% higher year over year to $5.2 billion, while non-GAAP (adjusted) net income improved by 41% to $2.3 billion ($2.35 per share).