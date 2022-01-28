XS Financial Announces Stock Option Issuances

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF), a specialty finance company providing scalable equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announces that it has issued 14,917,080 options ("Options") granted under the terms of the Omnibus Securities Compensation Plan of the Company, each exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 CAD, for a term of 5 years. As there are an insufficient number of subordinate voting shares remaining available under the Omnibus Incentive Plan for the grant of the Options, the Options shall not vest or be exercisable by the holders thereof until requisite shareholder approval of the Options is obtained at the next annual meeting of the Company.

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS Financial specializes in providing CAPEX financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 200 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF". For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:

David Kivitz

Chief Executive Officer

Antony Radbod

Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 1-310-683-2336

Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, any additional leasing opportunities and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial Inc., does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

