U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.38
    +23.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,061.50
    +84.29 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,536.02
    +201.38 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.91
    +18.81 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.09
    +0.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    -48.50 (-2.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    -0.0083 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1210
    +0.2910 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,372.84
    +153.82 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    -6.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

XS Financial’s Strong Fourth Quarter Revenue Caps Record Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XSHLF

A Transformational Year With a 367% YoY Increase in Revenue, $80 Million of Capital Raised, and Continued 0% Default Rate in Lease Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF) (OTCQB:XSHLF),a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Q4/21 Financial Highlights

  • 281% YoY increase in revenue to $1.2 million in Q4/21 to from $0.3 million in Q4/20;

  • 430% YoY increase in monthly recurring payments to $1.2 million in Q4/21 from $0.3 million in Q4/20;

  • 477% YoY increase in total closed leases since inception to $41.5 million in Q4/21 from $7.2 million in Q4/20;

  • 394% YoY increase in gross lease receivables to $43.6 million in Q4/21 from $8.8 million in Q4/20;

  • Adjusted Q4/21 EBITDA[1] loss of $0.0 million (Q4/20 - loss of $0.6 million); EBITDA loss of $0.2 million (Q4/20 - loss of $0.1 million);

Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • 367% increase in revenue to$3.2 million in 2021 from $0.7 million in 2020;

  • 377% YoY increase in new lease transactions to $34.3 million in 2021from $7.2 million in 2020;

  • 47 new lease schedules with Ayr Wellness, Columbia Care, Parallel, PharmaCann, and others, resulting in closed lease transactions totaling $34.3 million and equipment value totaling $42.4 million;

  • $106.3 million in financing commitments made in 2021, a 549% YoY increase over 2020;

  • Raised $76.8 million of equity and debt capital in 2021

  • Total capital availability of $46.1 million including $17.1 million of cash, $19.0 million of total undrawn credit facility, and $10.0 million of undrawn capital from private placement of unsecured notes.

Post-Year-End Portfolio and Corporate Highlights:

As of Q1/21

As of Q2/21

As of Q3/21

As of Q4/21

As of 4/30/2022

# of Customers

7

8

8

8

10

# of Active Leases

24

38

51

66

83

Total Closed Leases Since Inception

$10.5 million

$22.1 million

$34.2 million

$41.5 million

$63.4 million

Average Lease Size by Customer

$1.5 million

$2.8 million

$4.3 million

$5.2million

$6.3 million

Monthly Recurring Payments

$0.3 million

$0.6 million

$1.0 million

$1.2 million

$1.6 million

Gross Lease Receivables

$12.2 million

$26.0 million

$38.5 million

$43.6 million

$69.9 million

David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial commented: "2021 was a pivotal year for XS Financial in so many regards. We grew our revenues at a record pace, cemented our financial flexibility through two institutionally led milestone financings, deployed the most capital in our history, and continued executing on our long-term strategy. The growth of our customer base has been significant, and our portfolio continues to track on a positive and sustained growth. Looking forward to 2022, we are excited to continue delivering positive results. We believe that we have put the building blocks in place to achieve our strategic goals, including diversification of our customer base and an increase in capital deployment. As successful as our 2021 results were, we believe that the upcoming year will provide XS Financial with an even more significant opportunity to achieve new heights. We are as optimistic as ever based on early 2022 operations, access to $46.1 million of funding capacity, and pipeline activity."

Summary Financial Results - Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

The following table sets forth selected financial information for the periods indicated that was derived from our audited financial statements.

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Financing income and operating lease revenue

$

1,182,399

$

310,697

$

3,158,562

$

676,460

Operating expenses

$

1,386,230

$

854,031

$

4,087,933

$

2,628,521

Other expenses (income)

$

1,269,309

$

123,753

$

2,056,050

$

3,101,261

Net (loss) income

$

(1,473,140

)

$

(667,086

)

$

(2,985,421

)

$

(5,053,322

)

Income (loss) per share - basic

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.10

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

103,885,041

54,882,906

95,509,221

53,145,555

Revenues for the quarter increased 280.6% to $1,182,399 from $310,698 for the same period the year before. The increase of $871,702 was attributable to revenue recognized from financing income associated with 13 new financing leases between 5 customers from 2020 to 2021. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in operating lease revenue resulting from all operating leases terminating or completed in 2020.

Operating expenses for the quarter increased 62.3% to $1,386,230 from $854,031 for the same period the year before. The increase was primarily the result of the increase in personnel and contractor costs due to an increase in operations, professional fees related to legal, audit, and accounting expenses associated with non-recurring projects, and non-cash incentive compensation.

Other expenses for the quarter increased to $1,269,309 from $123,753 for the same period the year before. The increase in other expense of $1,146,000 was primarily attributable to an increase of approximately $1,321,000 in financing and accretion expenses associated with new debt and equity issuances in 2021. Additionally, the Company had foreign currency translation losses in 2021 of approximately $764,000 related to the translation of convertible notes issued in Canada to US currency, and an increase in the realized and unrealized losses of approximately $381,000 related to the Company's Greenlane investment. The above increases were partially offset by a non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities of approximately $1,049,000.

Net loss for the quarter was $1,473,140, compared to net loss of $667,086 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Earnings Per Share ("EPS") and Adjusted Net Loss

Comparative table illustrating changes EPS for the period ending December 31, 2020 ("Q4/20"), the period ending March 31, 2021 ("Q1/21"), the period ending June 30, 2021 ("Q2/21"), the period ending September 30, 2021 ("Q3/21"), and Q4/21.

Q4/20

Q1/21

Q2/21

Q3/21

Q4/21

Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

The Company realized a loss of $(1,473,140) for Q4/21 compared to a loss of $(667,086) for Q4/20. After adjusting for non-cash items including unrealized loss in fair value change of investments, accretion expense, and change in fair value of derivative liabilities the Company reported an adjusted net loss of $(203,831) compared to an adjusted net loss of $(543,333) as previously reported in Q4/20.

XS Financial's complete annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, will be filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com, and will also be available on XS Financial's corporate website at www.xsfinancial.com.

About XS Financial

XS Financial provides the U.S. cannabis industry access to competitively-priced, non-dilutive CAPEX financing solutions. Founded in 2017, the Company specializes in providing financing for equipment and other qualified capital expenditures to growing cannabis companies, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 150 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, resulting in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF" and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol " XSHLF." For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:

David Kivitz
Chief Executive Officer

Antony Radbod
Chief Operating Officer
Tel: 1-310-683-2336
Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, any additional leasing opportunities and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial Inc., does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial performance measure. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as operating income adjusted for non-cash expenses, non-cash equity incentives and one-time non-operating expenses.

SOURCE: XS Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699793/XS-Financials-Strong-Fourth-Quarter-Revenue-Caps-Record-Year

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon in Q1, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crashed Monday

    Shares of electric truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are taking a hit Monday after the company announced a new capital raise. Nikola announced today that it received a $200 million investment from funds under advisement by institutional investor Antara Capital. The influx of capital from the sale of convertible notes will go toward "business expansion in the form of scaling truck manufacturing and tooling setup, accelerating the development of its hydrogen infrastructure," according to the company.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Falling Again Today

    The share price of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continued its downward spiral this morning after the e-commerce stock had its worst day in more than 15 years on Friday following the release of its first-quarter results. Investors were dumping Amazon's stock this morning for several reasons, including fears of an upcoming interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, negative sentiment toward the stock following the company's recent quarterly financial results, and the fact Wedbush analysts removed the stock from their "Best Ideas List." Investors were already in a sour mood over the past couple of trading days after Amazon reported decelerating revenue growth in its first quarter.

  • Why Global Payments Plunged Double Digits Today

    The payments giant released a decent earnings report, but apparently that wasn't enough for investors, who have a higher bar these days.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped on Monday

    Shares of electric-car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped more than 2% in early trading Monday, dragged down by a series of apparently bad news headlines. The good news is that Tesla stock has already recovered its gains and is heading back higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET -- on investors' conclusion that the news isn't really as bad as it first appeared. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, first Barron's reported over the weekend on investor concerns that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion could leave Musk loaded with debt and at risk of having to sell more Tesla shares -- with a deleterious effect upon Tesla's stock price.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech shares rebound as traders look ahead to Fed, earnings

    Stocks headed for losses in the first session of May following one of the worst monthly performances for the S&P 500 since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

  • Elon Musk reportedly seeking new financing for Twitter deal

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly in talks with private equity firms, hedge funds, and other Twitter investors to obtain financing for his Twitter deal.