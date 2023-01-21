U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,604.51
    +1,586.99 (+7.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

XT.COM Lists BTNC in its Innovation Zone

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BTNC on its platform in the innovation zone and the BTNC/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-01-20 06:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit BTNC for trading at 2023-01-19 06:00(UTC)

  • Withdrawals for BTNC will open at 2023-01-21 06:00 (UTC)

About BTNC

Binance-Peg TNC (BTNC) is a BEP20 token deployed on Binance Smart Chain with a max supply of 10,889,928. BTNC tokens can be acquired through TNCswap, a platform that allows users to convert TNC Coins into BTNC tokens.

TNC Coin is the main digital asset of the TNC network. The platform uses TNC to facilitate the company's Crypto Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) program. Tokens from participating companies that are merging with TNC will be converted into TNC. Additionally, TNC can be used in various operations on the TNC network such as partner allocation, charity, operation expenses, and business developments.

About the TNC Coin Network

TNC Coin Network is a company composed of blockchain experts worldwide. With the help of its team members, TNC Coin Network seeks to represent a robust mainnet to support its upcoming projects on its network.

TNC Coin Network aims to address the problems in the current blockchains with its own third-generation blockchain. The network seeks to implement a Dual Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DDPoS) protocol to guarantee security, asset immutability, and scalability to cater to the development and needs of decentralized applications. TNC Coin Network offers scalable and secure blockchain solutions designed specifically for innovative fintech and cryptocurrency projects. The network is able to handle 300,000 transactions per second.

Website: tnccoin.com

Whitepaper:  tnccoin.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/tncitgroup

"We're delighted to have BTNC listed on our trading platform. 2023 will be a great turning point for XT.COM as I'll be ensuring the utmost quality in trading opportunities and experience for XT.COM users," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM. "The company is headed toward a brighter future and users can look forward to more unique web3 opportunities with our various trading portfolios."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading together with an NFT aggregated marketplace,  our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-lists-btnc-in-its-innovation-zone-301727536.html

SOURCE XT.com

