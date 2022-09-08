U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.50
    +14.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,667.00
    +90.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,327.75
    +64.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.50
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    +0.65 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    +0.23 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5400
    -0.1980 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,301.30
    +517.45 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.68
    +21.98 (+4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

XT.com Lists CARAC (CARAC) And Opens Its Trading

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM listed CARAC (CARAC) in both the Innovation & DeFi Zones and opened trading for the CARAC/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-07 07:00 (UTC).

  • Users can start depositing CARAC in preparation for trading from 2022-09-06 7:00(UTC)

  • Withdrawals for CARAC will open at 2022-09-08 07:00 (UTC)

Moving forward, XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies for everyone to take a deep dive and experience crypto. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options are available live and colored for both CARAC users and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in CARAC trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As a promise, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve growth hand-in-hand.

Introducing CARAC, the Utility Currency of CARAC

The CARAC Token is a token for NFTs, Points, and DeFi Purposes. It is also used to pay for various NFT goods, and DeFi-yield farming via liquidity pools. The CARAC tokens can be converted to and from USDT on the platforms and also receive farming rewards from the pool in USDT. Additionally, as the number of videos delivered continues to increase, so will the funds distributed to token holders on a daily basis. This gives the CARAC token a "perpetual profit distribution", allowing the token to sustain its monetary value. Sales profit received from manufacturers will also be distributed to LP token holders as well, providing additional value to the CARAC token without fail.

A liquidity pool will be available on POcket Swap, a DEX built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can provide liquidity there and farm for rewards just like on uniswap. Carac llc would then receive revenue by sharing the CARAC token ownership as well as the LP tokens, increasing the token value and promoting a healthy revenue growth via various services.

About CARAC LLC

CARAC llc is a company based in Tokyo, Japan and its business model utilizes the CARAC token in its business model with 5 different revenue streams: NFT Business, Video distribution, DVD sales, Video rental business, and its DeFi (DEX). Among these five categories, the video distribution business is currently distributed by a major Japanese video distribution company, ensuring the contents purchased will be properly distributed for the next 5 to 10 years.

Website: https://www.carac-jp.llc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carac_llc

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-lists-carac-carac-and-opens-its-trading-301620016.html

SOURCE XT.com

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota, Honda and Nissan decarbonisation efforts lagging, Greenpeace study says

    Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor CO ranked at the bottom of a new Greenpeace study on 10 automakers' efforts to tackle climate change, the environmental group said on Thursday. Greenpeace ranked Toyota last out of the top 10 automakers in sales volume - it got the same rating last year - and pointed out that zero-emission vehicles made up less than 1% of the company's sales, and noted slow progress in supply chain decarbonisation. Toyota in December upgraded its annual sales target of fully electric vehicles to 3.5 million units from 2 million units by 2030, but that is insufficient, said Daniel Read, climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Japan.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Great Panther Mining Provides Corporate Update

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports a corporate update following the announcement on September 6, 2022, regarding the filing of a notice of intention to seek creditor protection (the "NOI").

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Popped Today

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) spiked today after new analyst coverage recommended investors buy the stock. ChargePoint shares were trading up 8.5% as of 2 p.m. ET. Just a week after a JPMorgan Chase analyst assigned a $20 price target on ChargePoint stock, another analyst sees even more upside.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    American Eagle (AEO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -69.23% and 0.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Snap CEO Sees Challenges in Executing Turnaround Drive

    Evan Spiegel says TikTok’s level of investment in acquiring users was a surprise and replicating the video-sharing app’s sophistication in improving its algorithm has been a challenge for established social-media companies.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds, Now What? Apple Unveils 'Far Out' iPhone; 5 Hot Solar Plays

    The major indexes finally rebounded, but now face a key test. Apple unveiled the Apple 14. Several solar plays flashed buy signals.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • 12 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

  • China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as T

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.