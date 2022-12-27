U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

XT.COM Lists FRZSS in its Innovation and Web3.0 Zones

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of FRZSS on its platform in the innovation and web3.0 zones, and the FRZSS/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-12-27 9:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit FRZSS for trading at 2022-12-26 9:00(UTC)

  • Withdrawals for FRZSS will open at 2022-12-28 9:00 (UTC)

About FRZSS

FRZ Solar System (FRZSS) is a BEP20 token deployed on the BNB Chain with a max supply of 120 trillion. FRZSS is the native digital asset for the FRZSS metaverse ecosystem. FRZ tokens are part of the network's Play-to-Earn mechanism that enables players to earn generous rewards. FRZSS tokens can also be deposited in various yield farming pools affiliated with FRZ Solar System to earn more FRZSS or other digital assets.

FRZSS tokens are also used for staking purposes on exchanges and other events such as airdrops, giveaways, raffles, campaigns, and etc. The smart contract has been audited by both Certik and Contract Wolf, ensuring a lack of contract vulnerabilities for project longevity.

About the FRZ Solar System network

FRZ Solar System Network is run by a blockchain-powered company that aims to popularize the use of green energy with a focus on solar power plants. The network seeks to provide and develop solutions to energy crises with the help of blockchain technology. FRZSS intends to use its metaverse to gather green energy enthusiasts and investors and promote green energy usage for real life. This is a way to popularize the use of green energy in many countries around the world, especially in places where electricity expenses are high. Moreover, FRZ Solar System seeks to provide additional ways for their users to earn extra income by expanding its metaverse activities, specifically in the field of 3D games.

The FRZ Solar System seeks to strengthen its ecosystem by creating and launching crypto-related products such as FRZW tokens on the FRZ Chain, FRZSWAP DEX, FARZEX CEX, and FRZ cryptocurrency wallet. Liquidity collected from token sales will be used to purchase and establish solar panels and invest in other eco-friendly projects.

Website: frzss.com

Whitepaper:  frzss.pdf

Twitter: twitter.frztoken

Telegram: telegram.frzsstoken

"We're delighted to have FRZSS listed on our trading platform. 2023 will be a great turning point for XT.COM as we will be ensuring the utmost quality in trading opportunities and experience for XT.COM users," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM. "The company is headed toward a brighter future and users can look forward to more unique web3 opportunities with our various trading portfolios."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace,  our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange
Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-lists-frzss-in-its-innovation-and-web3-0-zones-301710179.html

SOURCE XT.com

