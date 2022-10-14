U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

XT.COM Lists KODACHI in Its Innovation Zone(DeFi)

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed KODACHI(Kodachi Token) in Innovation Zone(DeFi) and has opened trading for the KODACHI/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-21 13:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit KODACHI for trading since 2022-09-20 13:00 (UTC)

  • Withdrawals for KODACHI have opened at 2022-09-22 13:00 (UTC)

KODACHI is an erc20 token of a decentralized exchange deployed on the Ethereum block chain. As a true pioneer in the realms of cryptocurrencies, KODACHI token provides extensive utility, non-fungible token use cases and the true holy grail of DEX's.

Currently, the allocated tokenomics consist of a 45 and 30 day threshold schedule, ensuring an underlying sense of demand via organic growth and active burning. The long term strategy is to reduce the circulating supply to provide a high demand for the KODACHI token.

About KODACHI SWAP

Kodachi Swap is a decentralized exchange that allows teams to launch their own tokens. Payouts are in ethereum rather than tokens. The liquidity pools have also been redesigned so that the transaction fees are taxed instead of the liquidity pools. Taxing consumer's gas fees will prevent chart manipulation, data displayed on coingecko and coinmarketcap, so negative impacts can be avoided.  The days where liquidity pairs using ethereum are long gone.

A Presale function and vesting time for pre-sold tokens will also be available to teams with a maximum of 10% releases during each schedule timeline. The liquidity lock feature also provides developers to safely store their tokens on the platform until the lock has been concluded. The project is also developing Bridges to BSC, FTM, and AVAX networks, changing the way investors view decentralized exchanges.

The origins of KODACHI's journey begin with Mr.KODACHI, through extraordinary vision and achieving his milestones by taking KISHIMOTO to $175,000,000 Market Cap. As the founder and CEO of Kodachi Token, Mr. Kodachi has decided to launch his very own project in Kodachi Token, bringing you a revolutionary DEX, rewarding staking options, beneficial NFT collections, and most importantly, a safe and organized project that will position itself to become a top ranked token in the long term.

Website: https://kodachitoken.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/KodachiTokenPortal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kodachi_Token

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace,  our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-lists-kodachi-in-its-innovation-zonedefi-301649352.html

SOURCE XT.com

