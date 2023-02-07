U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

XT.COM Lists TOKO in its Innovation Zone

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TOKO on its platform in the innovation zone, and the TOKO/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2023-02-06 08:00 (UTC).

  • Users could deposit TOKO for trading at 2023-02-05 08:00(UTC)

  • Withdrawals for TOKO will open at 2023-02-07 08:00 (UTC)

About TOKO

Toko Token (TOKO) is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 1,768,935,377 tokens. TOKO is also currently available on Binance Smart Chain where users can interact with it as a BEP20 token. TOKO is intended to serve as the official currency of Tokoin, a network that aims to build a blockchain ecosystem for the benefit of all of its users globally.

TOKO tokens can be staked so they could earn a yield while supporting the project. Additionally, TOKO tokens are used to participate in the platform's lottery, an exciting minigame that provides players a chance to win the TOKO token jackpot. Farming is another feature that may be utilized using TOKO tokens. It enables the Tokoin ecosystem to accept other projects and startups interested in developing innovative and efficient farming pools. Currently, TOKO tokens are used in the network's marketing activities to broaden their reach in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency industry.

About Tokoin Network

Tokoin is a blockchain-based network that delivers new solutions to the problems faced by businesses and local governments today. The aim of the platform is to connect individuals with varied skill sets to support and influence the expanding Tokoin network. Additionally, Tokoin intends to create a blockchain ecosystem that assists startups and other organizations interested in entering the cryptocurrency industry. This strategy of the network will assist new players in the industry with problems like business challenges to funding and development.

Future plans for Tokoin include the creation of DeFi games that will allow participants to win substantial rewards. Additionally, it plans to develop its own blockchain with a focus on maintaining cheap transaction fees and making the network resistant to cyber-attacks and fraudulent operations. The technology behind Tokoin was created by a team of blockchain professionals from around the world.

Website: tokoin.io

Whitepaper:  Tokoin.PDF

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TokoinGlobal

Telegram: https://t.me/tokoinglobal

"We're delighted to have TOKO listed on our trading platform. I'll be ensuring the utmost quality in trading opportunities and experience for XT.COM users," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM. " Users can look forward to more unique web3 opportunities with our various trading portfolios as we continue to add more innovative projects to our trading platform."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-lists-toko-in-its-innovation-zone-301740353.html

SOURCE XT.com

