U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,277.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,195.25
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.40
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.64
    +1.21 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7590
    +0.1740 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,363.68
    -30.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.31
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.86
    -520.39 (-1.84%)
     

XtalPi Partners with Excelra for GOSTAR to Enhance its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform

·3 min read

HYDERABAD, India and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global Data & Analytics organization, today announced the partnership for its Global Online Structure Activity Relationship Database (GOSTAR) with XtalPi Inc., an AI-based pharmaceutical biotechnology company reinventing the industry's approach to drug research and development with its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform.

Excelra Logo
Excelra Logo

Excelra will provide ADMET datasets in the GOSTAR database to XtalPi Inc. as part of the partnership. GOSTAR's ADMET data will power XtalPi's predictive models. The data helps XtalPi with high precision and predictability to confidently tackle clinical failures of new chemical entities. The well-annotated, high-quality ADMET datasets of GOSTAR are built with a proprietary QMS-ISO certified curation process powered by NLP and human intelligence.

GOSTAR provides comprehensive information encompassing over 8 million compounds, manually curated from a variety of sources including patents and journal articles. The database contains over 29 million SAR associated data points. The well-structured relational database can be utilized for diverse applications across various stages of drug discovery and development lifecycle and aids in target validation, hit identification, early lead identification, and optimization.

Min Xu, Senior Scientist, Research Manager, XtalPi Inc., said, "In XtalPi Inc., we develop advanced AI-based algorithms to tackle the challenges in the drug design process. The size and quality of datasets are always a big concern for us to build high-accuracy predictive models. That is why we consider GOSTAR as a unique and precious resource. It has millions of data points covering different compounds' ADMET properties and is also trustful, structured, and updated. We highly recommend GOSTAR to whoever is involved in the innovation of drug design methodologies."

Norman Azoulay, Product Leader, Excelra, said, "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is bringing a paradigm shift to drug discovery and development. This partnership will help train XtalPi's models to accurately predict efficacy and safety parameters and to ultimately increase the success rate of drug design."

About XtalPi:

XtalPi is a pharmaceutical technology company that is reinventing the industry's approach to drug research and development with its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development platform. With tightly interwoven quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and high-performance cloud computing algorithms, XtalPi's platform provides accurate predictions on the physiochemical and pharmaceutical properties of small-molecule candidates for drug design, solid-form selection, and other critical aspects of drug development. XtalPi is dedicated to improving the efficiency, accuracy, and success rate of drug research and development, and contributing to a healthier society worldwide. To know more, visit http://www.xtalpi.com.

About Excelra:

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences from molecule to market. The Excelra Edge comes from harmonizing heterogeneous data sets, applying innovative bioinformatics know-how and technologies to accelerate your drug discovery & development with reliable and result-oriented insights. Excelra's GOSTAR is available as an application for users to seek, find, and discover compounds. In addition, it is offered via APIs and as a downloadable dataset to power in-house libraries and machine learning models.

For more information about GOSTAR, visit www.gostardb.com

SOURCE Excelra Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Some Good News for Novavax That Investors Are Overlooking

    Nothing seems to be going right for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) these days. The European Commission granted authorization to Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID vaccine in December. On Jan. 14, HAS approved Nuvaxovid, making it the fifth COVID-19 vaccine approved in the country.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After A New Study Clouds Its Booster Future?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after a new study cast doubt on the need for a fourth Covid shot? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Omicron: Why a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccines may not be 'absolutely necessary,' doctor says

    Dr. Robert G. Lahita MD, PhD, Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of Immunity Strong, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest information on COVID-19 booster vaccinations, transmissibility, and the pressures felt by hospitals in remote regions.

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • N95 and KN95 masks are your best mask option—here’s where to buy them online

    N95 masks can provide increased protection against COVID-19 variants like omicron. Here's where to buy N95 masks online from 3M, Project N95 and more.

  • Fourth Covid Shot Is Not Enough to Stop Omicron, Study Finds

    Preliminary research showed fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine boosts antibodies, but did not prevent Omicron infections

  • Jenna Jameson misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, remains hospitalized

    Jenna Jameson is hospitalized with unknown illness as doctors rule out Guillain-Barré syndrome.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals settles with generic competitor

    D.C.’s Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) has settled a patent infringement lawsuit with a generic competitor over the local company’s key product. Vanda said Friday it has inked a license deal that puts to bed litigation against Piscataway, New Jersey’s MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MSN Laboratories Private Ltd., which wanted to make a generic version of Hetlioz, Vanda’s treatment for non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder. The agreement gives a nonexclusive license to MSN and Impax Laboratories LLC of Hayward, Connecticut (part of Bridgewater, New Jersey’s Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC), to make and commercialize a product using tasimelteon — the active ingredient in Hetlioz — starting March 13, 2035.

  • Is Moderna Stock Too Expensive in 2022?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has soared for the past two years thanks to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. Then, they doubled down on their positions when Moderna commercialized its product and started to generate billions of dollars in revenue and profit. Considering this point, is Moderna stock too expensive?

  • ‘I will definitely eat sushi again!’: California woman hospitalized after eating 32 rolls at buffet

    A California woman said she would "definitely eat sushi again” even after suffering from a severe stomachache the day after binge-eating 32 all-you-can-eat sushi rolls, among other dishes. Danielle Shapiro, 24, shared what happened in a TikTok on Dec. 23, 2021 which she titled “All you can eat sushi gone wrong,” according to the New York Post. Shapiro went to Sushi 85, a buffet restaurant in Mountain View, California, in December 2021, when her friend Amanda was visiting from out of town, LADbible reported.

  • Preliminary Israeli study shows fourth COVID booster doesn’t stop omicron infections

    A fourth vaccine boost lifted antibodies, but omicron infections persisted, according to an unpublished study at an Israeli hospital

  • Website for free virus tests is here. How does it work?

    Under criticism after weeks of shortages, President Joe Biden's administration is working to make COVID-19 rapid test kits more available and accessible to Americans by boosting supply and lowering costs. In addition, most Americans are now able to get reimbursed for tests that they purchase. Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest.

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch Omicron, Experts Say

    It seems like COVID is never-ending and now we're battling the latest surge, thanks in part to Omicron, the highly contagious variant that is sweeping across the country. It's been years since we've been on edge, socially distanced and worn masks, and while it's exhausting, now isn't the time to let our guard down. It's important to continue to take precautions and Eat This, Not That! Health talked with LetsGetChecked's Executive Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Gwen Murphy, Ph.D., MPH about places

  • Many People Who Got Omicron Have This in Common

    The super-contagious Omicron variant has pushed the country's cases to record levels, and even though it's reportedly causing milder illness, health systems nationwide are struggling to keep up with the demand for care. Experts emphasize that even though Omicron is easier to catch than previous variants, you can (and should) take steps to avoid contracting it. Many people who got Omicron have this thing in common. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't

  • They relied on rapid coronavirus tests to gather safely. Some wish they hadn't.

    Rona MacInnes, 54, was determined to do everything possible to protect her elderly mother as her family prepared to gather for Christmas in Pennington, N.J. With her son returning from study in Dublin, MacInnes hoped serial at-home coronavirus tests would catch a coronavirus infection he might bring home. The college junior would take six rapid tests before the holiday, all of which returned negative results. But it would become clear only later - after he had spent time with his grandmother - t

  • Omicron cases seem to have peaked in northeastern states, but national case tally remains at record levels and hospitals are slammed

    Signs that the omicron-driven surge of coronavirus cases may be peaking in northeastern states where it took hold earliest weighed against continued stress on hospitals on Tuesday, as the national case rate stood at a record of about 800,000 a day.

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.