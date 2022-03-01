U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Xtant Medical to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 8, 2022

Xtant Medical, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • XTNT
Xtant Medical, Inc.
Xtant Medical, Inc.

BELGRADE, Mont., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, before the open of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Neils, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 8 at 9:00 AM ET to review results.

Conference Details
Conference Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 - 9:00 AM ET
Conference dial-in: 877-407-6184
International dial-in: 201-389-0877
Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Q4 2021 Financial Results
Webcast Registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.xtantmedical.com, under “Investor Info.”

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey
Lazar FINN Partners
Ph: 212-867-1762
Email: david.carey@finnpartners.com


