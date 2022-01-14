U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Xtel Expands Sales Team, Affirms Consultative Approach to Customer Service

·2 min read

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtel Communications (Xtel), a communications provider that delivers customized solutions for the dynamic needs of today's business environment, announces today that it has hired Vince McKernan as Senior Director of Sales. With nearly 30 years of experience as a top-performing, results-driven sales professional specializing in telecommunications, Vince will enhance Xtel's ability to provide valuable expertise and customizable solutions to government entities, school districts and businesses of every size.

Vince McKernan, Senior Director of Sales at Xtel
Vince McKernan, Senior Director of Sales at Xtel

Before coming to Xtel, Vince spent over 21 years in sales for Windstream Communications, most recently as Director of Sales, where he worked closely with C-level executives and business owners to help them implement solutions that directly impacted their bottom lines. Some of his specialties include Cloud Services, Voice & Data solutions, Wi-Fi, UCaaS, PBX, SD-WAN and Security Solutions.

"Xtel has a great product line and we truly take care of our customers," states Vince. "As a company, we believe in implementing smart telecommunications and cloud services. That's one of our biggest differentiators. We're consultative and we take the time to learn exactly what an organization's needs are so that we can match them with the right solution. We always have our customers' backs and I am excited to be a part of an organization that really believes in that."

"We are excited for Vince to join Xtel as a Senior Director of Sales," adds Brian Flynn, President of Xtel Communications. "Vince brings a versatile background in telecommunications with over 20 years of proven results helping clients grow their businesses. He is going to be a tremendous asset to not only Xtel, but to our customers as well."

Vince holds a BA in Physics - Microelectronics from Rutgers University. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing and spending time with family.

For more information on Xtel, visit www.xtel.net.

About Xtel Communications:

Xtel Communications believes today's businesses need reliable, tailored telecommunications services to succeed. Combining a wide variety of network, cloud, data and voice offerings with a customer-focused and consultative approach, Xtel has been delivering the exact solutions organizations need to communicate and collaborate for over 25 years.

Xtel Communications
Xtel Communications
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtel-expands-sales-team-affirms-consultative-approach-to-customer-service-301461087.html

SOURCE Xtel Communications

