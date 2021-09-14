U.S. markets closed

XTM Announces Proposed Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MIAMI and TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (OTCQB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions for the hospitality and personal care industries throughout North America, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000.00. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one warrant exercisable for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.65 for a period of 24 months after closing. In the event that the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange or a recognized Canadian stock exchange is equal to or greater than $1.00 over a ten consecutive trading day period, XTM may at its option accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by issuing a press release (a "Warrant Acceleration Press Release") and in such case the expiry of the Warrants shall be deemed to be on the 30th day following the issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the CSE and the securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws. XTM anticipates that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and strategic acquisitions

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about September 20, 2021 or such other date or dates that the Corporation may determine.

Finders fees of up to 8% in cash and 8% in finder warrants may be payable to finders in respect of the Offering.

About XTM
XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our technology is used by Restaurants and Salons at no charge to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency and a bespoke user experience designed specifically for restaurateurs and personal care services.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance or results, since it involves risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Some of the factors on which the forward-looking statements are premised include (but are not limited to) the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the completion of the private placement, the receipt of the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the lack of material changes to general economic, market and business conditions.The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE XTM Inc.

