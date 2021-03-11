U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to Make Cutting-Edge Renewable Energy Announcement

·1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a cutting-edge renewable energy announcement.

A media availability will take place following the announcement.

Date:

Friday, March 12, 2021

Time:

11 a.m. PST



Location:

This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.




Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.




Members of the public can watch the announcement live on Natural Resources Canada's YouTube.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/11/c3881.html

  • Renault to sell its stake in Daimler to reduce debt

    Renault said in a statement that it would sell its 16.45 million Daimler shares through a placement to qualified investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process. Based on Daimler's closing share price of 72.09 euros per share on Thursday, Renault's stake would be worth a little more than 1.18 billion euros ($1.41 billion). "The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction," Renault said.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Planned ETF Would Invest in Grayscale’s GBTC to Sidestep SEC’s Crypto Reluctance

    Up to 15% of the fund would be invested in bitcoin, solely through the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

  • IG Group Stock Trading Revenue Jumps 600% Amid Reddit Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- IG Group Holdings Plc’s stock trading and investment sales surged more than 600% in its latest quarter, amid the wave of retail traders organizing on social media platform Reddit.During a short period in late January and early February, London-based IG saw an “unprecedented spike in new client demand,” which was largely in response to “heightened news flow relating to certain listed U.S. stocks,” it said in a statement on Thursday.The comments are the latest example of how the frenzy of interest in heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop Corp. by traders stuck at home during the pandemic has upended the retail trading market across the world.For IG, stock trading is just a small part of the business, accounting for only 6% of its 230 million pounds ($321 million) of revenue in the three months to Feb. 28. The company’s core business is in contract-for-differences, or CFDs, which allow traders to speculate on market movements without owning the underlying securities. IG and a number of peers imposed restrictions on CFDs tied to a certain stocks due to the Reddit-fueled volatility.IG shares were up 4.8% to 850 pence at 9:26 a.m. in London, extending a 12-month rise to about 33% as the retail trading boom continues. IG added 23,900 new over-the-counter leveraged clients in the quarter, up 81% year-on-year. The stock was hit in January, however, as analysts raised concerns over the $1 billion cost of acquiring U.S. derivatives group Tastytrade Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- China is gorging on sanctioned Iranian oil -- with imports forecast to more than double this month from February -- as other countries hold off purchases for fear of incurring the wrath of the U.S.Iranian shipments to the province of Shandong, home to a quarter of China’s refining capacity, have surged so much this month they’re causing congestion at ports and filling up storage tanks, traders and analysts said.See also: China Oil Demand Growth Gains Pace on Swift Factory ReboundOil from the Persian Gulf nation is heavily discounted due to the American sanctions that were first imposed in mid-2018. In China, it usually goes for $3 to $5 barrel less than benchmark Brent crude, according to traders, who say that’s prompting some local companies to stock up as global prices rise and economic activity picks up following the Lunar New Year holidays.Chinese imports of Iranian crude will rise to 856,000 barrels a day in March, the most in almost two years and up 129% from last month, according to Kevin Wright, a Singapore-based analyst with Kpler. His estimates include oil that’s undergone ship-to-ship transfers in the Middle East or in waters off Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to obscure their origin.Most refiners and traders are reluctant to purchase Iranian crude for fear of repercussions that can include being cut off from the American banking system and having cargoes seized. Tehran has used aggressive marketing as it tries to raise export income and boost an economy reeling from the sanctions.“The surge is related to lower costs but also, politically, to a sense that this might be an interim period between the outgoing administration and the Biden administration figuring out its position on Iran,” said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “Iran is certainly part of the downside risks to oil prices, alongside Libya and shale to a certain degree.”Relations between Washington and Tehran took a nosedive when former president Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear accord with Iran. The country’s official oil exports have plunged to almost nothing from around 2.5 million barrels a day before the American sanctions. Iran still produces roughly 2 million barrels daily, however.Tensions have remained high since Joe Biden came to power, although Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this week his country was ready to revert to full or partial compliance with the nuclear deal if the U.S. did the same. Tehran has said Washington should lift the sanctions before the two sides start talks.Powerful RallyOil prices have leapt from less than $40 a barrel at the end of October as major economies rolled out coronavirus vaccines and OPEC+ kept supply in check. Brent briefly topped $71 this week after a drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil export terminal, which the kingdom blamed on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.Chinese fuel consumption had already recovered to pre-virus levels last year, but dipped over the last few months amid a resurgence of Covid-19 in parts of the country. It’s now growing on the back of strong factory activity and infrastructure building that left Beijing blanketed in smog this week.See also: China’s Oil Reserves Are Close to Reaching Storage CapacityThe waiting time for tankers looking to offload in Shandong was estimated at 12 days last week, compared with eight the week before, according to Kpler. Oil inventories at ports in the province climbed to a one-year high last month, data from industry researcher SCI99 showed.China’s imports of crude oil climbed to an average of 11.1 million barrels a day in January and February, up more than 20% from December, according to Bloomberg calculations.Iran-origin crude purchased by China is sometimes labeled Omani or Middle Eastern oil, or Malaysian Blend. China imported more than 12 million metric tons of crude from Malaysia in 2020 and 2019, around twice as much as in 2017 before the U.S. sanctions were imposed, customs data show.(Updates with analsyst comment in 6th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Surge to Record With Aid Deluge Imminent: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks jumped to an all-time high, powered by a renewed rally in tech shares as investors eye a $1.9 trillion spending injection from the federal government.The S&P 500 reclaimed a record in a broad rally led by tech and consumer discretionary shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index surged more than 2.5% as it continued to rebound from a rout that had taken it 11% below its February record. Chipmakers paced the tech advance. Twitter Inc. jumped 5.7%, while Tesla Inc. continued its recovery. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41% in its market debut. Verizon Communications Inc. saw surging demand for its $25 billion debt sale.The 10-year Treasury yield pared an increase after an auction of 30-year notes. Jobless claims fell more than forecast, signaling labor-market momentum as President Joe Biden signed the bill Thursday ahead of a prime time address to the nation. The dollar slumped versus major peers.“The administration has slipped a little bit of extra fuel to the equity markets with their bill. It’s going to be rocket fuel,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “We’re headed to new highs because of all that stimulus money that’s being put out there and it’s more broad-based than the first couple stimulus programs.”Risk assets resumed their broad rally with vaccinations rolling out around the world and the U.S. poised to notch economic growth not seen since the 1980s. Concern that explosion would deliver a bout of inflation eased after Wednesday’s weaker-than-expected report on consumer prices, while Thursday’s report on jobless claims showed plenty of slack in the labor market. Elsewhere in markets, German 10-year bond yields declined and the Stoxx 600 Index gained after the European Central Bank indicated it will step up the pace of bond purchases. Copper climbed above $9,000 a ton in London and oil advanced.Meanwhile, the ECB pledged to ramp up its buying of government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the region’s economic recovery. While policy makers are now committing to front load purchases, they still kept the overall size of the 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program unchanged.ECB Pledges to Ramp up Buying Speed to Contain Bond-Yield ImpactThese are the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index gained 1% as of 4 p.m. in New York.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.5%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.7%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 2.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.55%.The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1990.The British pound gained 0.4% to $1.3993.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.43 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.52%.The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.14%.The 30-year rate rose to 2.27%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.334%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.5% to $65.05 a barrel.Gold futures were little changed at $1,721.30 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Erdogan to pitch Turkey's 'bitter' economic reforms to sceptics

    President Tayyip Erdogan will attempt on Friday to make good on his pledge of a new economic era for Turkey, with a package of reforms that he says will tackle chronically high inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability. After 18 years leading a major emerging market prone to booms and busts, Erdogan faces a sceptical audience of local savers, foreign investors and ratings agency analysts who say such market-friendly promises have rung hollow in the past. Erdogan promised the reforms in November after the lira hit a record low.

  • Big-name investors bet bond sell-off has further to run

    Some of the world's biggest investors are slashing exposure to government bonds on expectations that the debt sell-off is just getting started, and without too swift a rise in borrowing costs, most central banks will not intervene. U.S. and European bonds have suffered their worst start to the year since 2013, with investors dumping government debt in anticipation that the $1.9 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus package will power economic recovery and fuel inflation globally. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are up 64 basis points (bps) this year at 1.5%, jacking up borrowing costs elsewhere.

  • S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims reinforced expectations of a labor market recovery. Mega-cap stocks Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc gained between 2.2% and 3.6%, recouping losses from a recent pullback and helping the benchmark S&P 500 surpass its Feb. 16 peak of 3,950.43. The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high for the fourth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now about 5% below its Feb. 12 record close after slumping as much as 12% from that level last week.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – CPI on Tap but Bond Auction Results Could Trigger Volatile Response

    Gold futures are trading slightly lower on Wednesday shortly below the release of the U.S. Consumer Inflation reports for February that could set the tone until the Federal Reserve meets on March 16-17.

  • GameStop ends up 7.3% after wild swings, other 'meme stocks' soar

    GameStop ended 7.3% higher on Wednesday after wild gyrations in the resurgent rally that has vaulted shares of the video game retailer and other so-called meme stocks closer to the peaks of late January. Shares of GameStop closed at $265 following turbulent trading that saw them rise by as much as 41% to a peak of $348.50, a move some analysts said was accelerated by bearish investors unwinding bets against the stock. At their session high, GameStop shares were up 800% from last month's low but still 28% below their late January peak.

  • Britain's John Lewis to axe more stores after COVID-19 'earthquake'

    The John Lewis Partnership warned more of its department stores would be permanently closed after the "economic earthquake" of COVID-19 sent Britain's biggest employee-owned group to a 517 million pound ($721 million) annual loss. The 156-year-old John Lewis had already reduced department store numbers to 42, having closed eight last July, impacting 1,300 jobs, as it grappled with the fallout from the crisis. "Hard as it is, there is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store," Chairman Sharon White said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow, S&P 500 set records, tech and Bitcoin soar as Biden stimulus signing feeds risk rally

    Stocks advanced on Thursday and the Dow set yet another record intraday high after Congress passed another expansive coronavirus relief package. Technology shares rebounded, and Treasury yields steadied.

  • Warren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member of $100 Billion Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.The clan’s combined fortunes have grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a fast start to 2021. The firm’s A shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who has preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.Share BuybacksBuffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.Read more: Berkshire’s Busy 2020 Broke a Record Despite No Major Deals ”His warming up to share buyback was clearly welcomed by investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola, who also noted last year’s fears of the pandemic’s initial impact on the group were overdone. “The strength of Berkshire’s equity portfolio, specifically Apple, was a large contributor to book value,” he said.Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.The staggering amounts accumulated by the ultra-wealthy -- $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone -- highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels jump thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans -- including many children -- fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Showing Signs of Life Again

    The British pound initially fell on Wednesday but then turned around to show signs of life again. Ultimately, it looks as if the uptrend is ready to continue.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Through $55,000 as Risk Appetite Revives

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin pared its rally this week after briefly climbing past $55,000 amid ongoing speculation about whether the largest cryptocurrency can test the record it set last month.The token fell as much as 2.1% and was trading at about $53,500 as of 12:01 p.m. in Hong Kong. It remains on track for a second straight weekly advance, bouncing back from a rout at the end of February.“It wouldn’t shock to see the price make an assault on the February high of $58,350,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note.Growing talk of institutional interest in Bitcoin and the possibility that U.S. stimulus checks will bolster flows into financial markets are combining to lift cryptocurrencies. The digital token has risen about 600% in the past year, splitting opinion on whether a precarious bubble or bigger bull run lies ahead.Bitcoin’s move higher this week has come as “the U.S. passed the stimulus bill, and on the back of MicroStrategy and Meitu purchasing Bitcoin,” said Annabelle Huang of crypto financial-services firm Amber Group.“We have seen an increase in interest levels from institutional players globally,” she added. “In China, a lot of high net worth individuals have been inquiring on how to add Bitcoin to their portfolio.”Recent trends signal digital tokens are stepping closer to mainstream finance.For instance, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed to issue notes linked to a basket of crypto stocks like MicroStrategy Inc. and Nvidia Corp. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s seeing substantial demand from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.(Updates Bitcoin prices in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Checks Bring Hope for Bull Market Roiled by Bond Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Stimulus checks from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan will soon start arriving, a potential panacea to reignite the stock market rally.About $150 billion could flow into stocks, based on a Deutsche Bank AG survey of retail investors indicating 37% of the direct payments will go into shares. An earlier inflow of stimulus cash helped push U.S. stocks to a record in January.Market participants are asking if history will repeat itself. Standing in the way of the bulls are higher bond yields, which have sparked a selloff in big-name growth stocks that could yet end up restraining equity benchmarks.“Assuming the $1,400 U.S. stimulus checks start being paid this or next week, there is a good chance that we see a repeat of the end of last December,” wrote JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in a note Tuesday. “On the negative side, the recent bond yield increases and the loss of momentum in stocks popular with retail investors are creating a more challenging environment” for the latter, they added.The House is poised to send the Covid-19 relief plan to President Biden for his signature after its expected passage Wednesday morning. More than $410 billion will go to low- and middle-income households, the largest batch of direct household payments yet during the pandemic. The sheer size of the overall stimulus package has raised concerns about overheating the economy, sending Treasury yields skywards at a furious pace.RotationThat accelerated a rotation out of high-priced technology stocks into cheaper cyclical shares. But the latter have smaller weightings and must perform disproportionately better to prevent declines in broader equity benchmarks -- sullying the bullish backdrop retail investors had become accustomed to.“All eyes might be on how much stimulus checks go into favored retail tech names again even if the same stimulus causes rising yields,” Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said on Monday. “These markets are not going to be dull this year.”Some commentators suggest the direct stimulus impact won’t be as bullish as it was in the past.“Individuals receiving their stimulus checks may not be ploughing them into equities as aggressively,” Mizuho Bank Ltd. strategist Vishnu Varathan said in emailed comments Wednesday. “More so as the reflation driven lift in yields and rotation adds a degree of uncertainty to the ‘buy everything’ bet.”FAANGBulls are likely to be scanning the options arena, where retail involvement has driven volumes to record levels and helped squeeze pockets of the market higher. Inflows tend to be more focused, as individual investors make bullish bets on favored names such as the so-called FAANG technology megacaps, Tesla Inc. or the ARK Innovation ETF.“Is retail getting their ‘stimmies’ going to drive another round back to their beloved FANGMAN + TSLA (and maybe even some ARKK)?” asked RBC Capital Markets strategist Amy Wu Silverman in a recent note. “Receiving stimulus checks and increased call buying have been correlated during the last two rounds,” she said.Silverman noted that amid the recent market volatility, demand for protective put options has soared, making the price of bullish call bets look comparatively more attractive than they were in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Stall

    Gold markets were relatively unchanged during the early hours on Wednesday, as perhaps we are taking a bit of a breather after the massive move on Tuesday.

  • Taiwan Probe Spurs Fears of China Poaching Top Chip Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- An investigation into illegal talent poaching by Beijing-based Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has revived fears Chinese companies will target Taiwan’s top engineers as their country works to build a world-class chipmaking industry.Investigators descended on the offices of Bitmain’s two Taiwan units and interviewed 19 people Tuesday in a probe into whether the crypto-mining startup had violated local laws, according to Chang Jui-chuan, a spokeswoman for the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office. The Chinese firm, which develops semiconductors for mining and other purposes, is suspected of illegally recruiting hundreds of engineers from Taiwanese firms over a period of three years. Taiwan prohibits firms from China from doing business or recruiting locally without prior approval, a measure intended to limit the influence of its political rival.The accusations against Bitmain spur concerns that Chinese firms will accelerate efforts to hire away Taiwan’s best engineers in a bid to achieve semiconductor self-sufficiency. Beijing has pledged to develop its own advanced chip manufacturing in order to dominate future technologies and cut its dependence on $300 billion of annual semiconductor imports.Read more: China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S.Taiwan’s deep pool of expertise revolves around Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s leading chip fabricator and a supplier to most American tech giants from Apple Inc. to Nvidia Corp. U.S. and European companies like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and ASML Holding NV have set up engineering hubs and research bases to tap local talent.“China’s poaching of Taiwanese engineers undermines Taiwan’s semiconductor industry,” said Carol Lin, a law professor at the Hsinchu-based National Chiao Tung University, which is now part of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University. “Through the maneuver, Chinese competitors can learn about Taiwan companies’ progress. If these engineers bring trade secrets with them, Chinese rivals can have a firm grasp of Taiwan companies’ past success and failure in technological developments, and this could result in unfair competition and even endanger national security.”Beijing has denied Washington’s claims that it demands technology or talent transfers or targets the intellectual property of overseas firms. Bitmain representatives didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsBitmain’s actions are suspected of breaching Taiwan’s Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, Chang said. An article in the act stipulates that for-profit Chinese firms cannot set up units in Taiwan and conduct business activities -- including headhunting -- without approval from Taiwanese authorities, she added.A separate press statement from Chang’s office, while not identifying Bitmain by name, shed light on the allegations. In order to develop artificial intelligence chips, the Chinese startup created a new entity in China with a Taiwanese engineer as chairman. This engineer then recruited colleagues from his former company in Taiwan and formed a headhunting team to set up a research and development center in Taiwan, according to the statement. Chang confirmed the company in the press release was Bitmain.The team offered potential recruits double their existing salaries and advertised openly on Taiwanese job sites, the prosecutors said. The country’s top chip designer MediaTek Inc., a major rival to Qualcomm Inc., was affected by Bitmain’s recruitment drive, Taiwan’s Apple Daily reported. A MediaTek representative declined to comment.Taiwanese executives have accused Chinese rivals of aggressive poaching for years. In 2018, Taiwanese DRAM maker Nanya Technology Corp. President Lee Pei-ing said some of his engineers were being offered three to five times their current salaries by Chinese competitors. The typical practice was to first lure away a manager who would then go on to recruit more of his former colleagues, according to Lee.Beyond talent poaching, global firms with operations in Taiwan and local officials have accused Chinese companies of technology theft. In 2019, Taiwanese prosecutors indicted five people for leaking tech belonging to German chemical maker BASF SE to Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Co., while Micron Technology Inc. has sued Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp. and its Chinese partner Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. for stealing trade secrets. Both Chinese companies have denied wrongdoing.Read more: Engineers Found Guilty of Stealing Micron Secrets for ChinaBitmain, the world’s largest crypto-mining equipment maker, has over the years tried to expand into AI chipmaking to cushion Bitcoin’s volatility, but the strategy divided its management. The company relies on TSMC’s foundry for semiconductor production.(Updates with employment forecast chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surge in Mortgage Rates Threatens to Slow U.S. Housing Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic housing rally is getting its first big test.Mortgage rates rose in each of the past three weeks, driven by a bet that inflation will accelerate as the U.S. economy roars back this year. While borrowing costs are still near historic lows, the quick jump has already begun eroding the purchasing power that enabled buyers to push up home prices across the country in recent months.The bidding frenzy has been one of the big surprises of the pandemic. When lockdowns lifted, buyers -- armed with low mortgage rates -- emerged with a newfound urgency to acquire properties with enough room for home offices and Zoom school.Intensifying the competition for a tight supply of listings was a dramatic shift as millennials, who’d spent years renting in urban centers, came into prime home-buying age. The question now is whether the market can stay hot as rates creep up.“The reasons why people are trying to buy homes right now go beyond mortgage rates,” said Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com. “I don’t think demand is going to go away, but it’s going to create yet another hurdle as people navigate how to get into the market -- particularly for younger, first-time buyers.”Last week, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed above 3% for the first time since July, according to Freddie Mac. That’s up from the record low of 2.65%, reached in early January.Even small changes in interest rates can have a big impact for buyers. In a report this week, Redfin Corp. calculated that an increase in mortgage rates to 3.25% from 2.75% would mean that a borrower on a $2,500-a-month housing budget would lose $23,250 in purchasing power.At the higher rate, about 68% of homes would be affordable for the buyer across the U.S., according to Redfin’s analysis, which looked at homes for sale between Jan. 26 and Feb. 25. That compares with about 70% at the lower mortgage rate.Even bigger impacts would hit buyers in Denver and Sacramento, California, where the share of homes affordable on that budget would decline by 3.7 percentage points.For now, though, rising borrowing costs don’t appear to be driving a wholesale exodus from the market. Purchase activity has cooled some in recent weeks but is still on par with levels seen a year ago, before the pandemic, Freddie Mac said last week.In the Denver area, Carlos Gomez and his girlfriend, Angela Davies, were initially surprised to learn they could afford a $450,000 house and still stay within their monthly budget, thanks to rock-bottom borrowing costs.Now that rates are rising, they may be forced to look at a lower price point, where there are even fewer available properties, Gomez said.“It’s going to knock us out of the game,” said Gomez, adding they had already lost out on two houses to all-cash buyers.For Tammy White, a teacher in Sacramento, the timing couldn’t be worse. She cleaned up her credit over the past year so she could qualify for a mortgage and buy a home. Now, she’s concerned that higher loan costs will lock her out of the market because she’s unwilling to take on an obligation that will prevent her from affording activities for her daughter.“If it goes above what I can comfortably afford and take care of a very busy 5-year-old, I’m going to have to pull out,” White said. “I’m not going to overbid on these homes, where I come upside-down on a loan. I’m trying to be smart about it.”Even with some buyers more restrained on what they can pay, home prices are still likely to rise at a brisk pace, because of the underlying demand and tight supply, said Matt Speakman, an economist at Zillow. Still, buyers are going to have to get used to paying more for mortgages going forward.“It sure looks like the days of all-time low rates are behind us,” Speakman said. “Broadly, pressure on rates will continue to be upward as the economy continues to improve.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.