Xtra Energy Corp Announces Underground Inspection Video of the Arrance Antimony Prospect Hinting at a Potentially Significant Antimony Deposit

Xtra Energy Corp.
·3 min read

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is excited to share the underground inspection video of the historic Arrance Antimony Prospect located 31 miles NE of Eastgate, Nevada. Take a visual tour with Steven Cyros of Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc. as he walks along the 4th level of this massive prospect and through the portal into the Arrance mine.

Xtra Energy Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. commented "In this video a four level project is shown, indicating three portals, and what appears to be an old stamp mill/onsite processing facility. To the immediate right of this, two full truck loads of high grade antimony ready to be processed. Once taken inside the portal of level four you will clearly see the historically mentioned stringers along fractures in the sill containing nearly pure antimony and heavily disseminated with pyrite grains and cubes. It is evident that we are on the track of a potentially massive antimony deposit confirming the 1970 memorandum and property report by D.L. Evans consulting geologist as was announced in our 9/26/2022 Company News."

Viewing of this video can be found at the link provided: https://youtu.be/DVRxO0R_SUk.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/725420/Arrance-Video-News-1-Nov-14.jpeg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/725420/Arrance-Video-News-1-Nov-14.jpeg
Xtra Energy corp, Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture
Xtra Energy corp, Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation
Phone: 512-412-3636
Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/ and/or xtraenergycorp.com
Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/
Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp
Corporate Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/
Corporate Youtube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb5MiP0c-UzS6XdHu-QxvCQ

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony". Known in historical records as the "Antimony King Mine" located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 64 lode claim, 1320 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King and covering several documented antimony producers. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of potentially antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725420/Xtra-Energy-Corp-Announces-Underground-Inspection-Video-of-the-Arrance-Antimony-Prospect-Hinting-at-a-Potentially-Significant-Antimony-Deposit

