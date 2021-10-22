U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,503.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,391.50
    -87.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,299.90
    +5.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1631
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0430
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,928.85
    -1,717.22 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,495.46
    -39.18 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,897.59
    +189.01 (+0.66%)
     

Xtrava Health Receives Emergency Use Authorization for their Rapid SPERA™ COVID-19 Ag Test

·3 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Xtrava Health, a health technology company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their SPERA COVID-19 Ag Test. The easy-to-use, rapid lateral flow immunoassay directly detects the COVID-19 causing virus in shallow nasal samples authorized for use at the point of care. The test is authorized for use in congregate settings such as schools, nursing homes, workplaces as well as doctor's offices. The main advantage of the test is the rapid results in 15 minutes without the long wait for results.

The SPERA COVID-19 Ag Test is top-ranked for its ease-of-use. The test only requires shallow nasal swabs. In the presence of the virus, a line is clearly visible to the eye within 15 minutes or less. More accurate than most rapid tests currently on the market, the SPERA COVID-19 Ag Test provides 92% sensitivity (the true positive rate) and 97% specificity (the true negative rate). A study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in collaboration with Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta confirmed that the test detects all major circulating variants including the Delta, Lambda, and Mu.

"The rise in COVID-19 cases from emerging variants has increased the demand for accurate, rapid tests, especially among schools and workplaces that have mandated frequent testing," said Sameh Sarhan, CEO of Xtrava Health. "With the help of our top-tier Japanese partner Denka, we can now deliver millions of rapid antigen tests annually to the market, ensuring simple and accurate COVID-19 tests are more readily available to alleviate the shortage in tests."

"We have been working closely with our supply chain and logistics partners to ensure fast delivery of our high-quality tests, to meet the current market demand," adds Iman Sadreddin, Xtrava Health's COO.

Xtrava Health was awarded a $6.2 million contract by the NIH under the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative to expedite the launch of its SPERA COVID-19 antigen test. This project was funded in part by the NIH RADxSM initiative with federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92021C00002.

SPERA COVID-19 Ag Test
The SPERA COVID-19 Ag Test has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under EUA. This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of IVDs for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

About Xtrava Health

Xtrava Health is a Silicon Valley company, founded in 2014, on a mission to bridge the gap between diagnostics and everyday users. Leveraging unique technology and strategic global partnerships, Xtrava Health develops, manufactures, and commercializes easy-to-use, accurate, and affordable diagnostic products for health professionals and at-home use. Xtrava Health is currently on the forefront in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.xtravahealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtrava-health-receives-emergency-use-authorization-for-their-rapid-spera-covid-19-ag-test-301406271.html

SOURCE Xtrava Health

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/21/c8931.html

Recommended Stories

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

    The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Most People Who Get Sick From COVID

  • 3 Great Stocks You Can Buy With $50 Right Now

    Do you have a $50 bill burning a hole in your pocket, or your brokerage account? It might not be enough to fill up an empty gas tank but you'd be surprised what a patient investor can do with such a tiny sum. Here's why they could deliver eye-popping gains for patient investors.

  • The Worst Side Effect of Drinking Alcohol, Says Dietitian

    Whether you enjoy a glass of wine on occasion or mark the start of the weekend with a few cocktails, alcohol is a frequent component of countless meals, celebrations, and social gatherings.In fact, 54.9% of U.S. adults surveyed by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health in 2019 admitted to consuming alcohol within the past month.While moderate red wine consumption has long been linked to cardiovascular benefits, and many people use alcohol as a means of aiding relaxation, alcohol consumption

  • CDC approves expanded rollout of COVID-19 boosters

    Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday.

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • Sesen Bio Shares Gain On FDA Type A Meeting On Issues From Vicineum Response Letter

    The FDA has granted Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. The CMC Type A Meeting has been scheduled for October 29. The Company is also preparing for a separate Type A meeting to discuss the recommendations specific to addit

  • Why Cortexyme Thinks It Could Be Next In The Mega Alzheimer's Drug Market

    The next donnybrook in Alzheimer's disease is looming. Biogen gained the first approval, and a slew of biotech stocks are now lining up.

  • Merck Scores Unexpectedly in Pneumococcal Vaccine Fight With Pfizer. What It Means for the Stocks.

    The CDC's influential vaccines advisory committee recommended both Pfizer and Merck’s new pneumococcal vaccines for older adults, surprising analysts.

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Lineage, Pioneering a New Branch of Medicine — OpRegen Continues to Show Promising Results in Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy

    Photo by Daniil Kuželev on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Cheri's Story | OpRegen for Dry AMD | Lineage Cell Therapeutics Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: LCTX) (TASE: LCTX) recently provided an update on its lead program OpRegen®, a cell replacement therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). Lineage is pionee

  • Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

    The face of the trillion-dollar healthcare industry has changed. This $2 stock could emerge as a key leader

  • FDA OKs Moderna and J&J boosters, plus 'mix and match' approach

    FDA OKs Moderna and J&J boosters, plus 'mix and match' approach

  • Suzanne Somers, 75, Says ‘Aging Can Be so Incredible’—and That It's All About Your Approach

    Suzanne Somers shares her thoughts on aging, says it's 'So Incredible,' and 'It takes a little bit of work. It’s about health, about shifting your thinking.'

  • Numinus Advances Phase 1 Trial on Proprietary Psilocybin Product

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, is pleased to have finalized the study design and protocol for a Phase 1 clinical trial on a naturally derived Psilocybin extract, previously announced on April 26, 2021. This major milestone advances Numinus' investigation of its first proprietary psychedelic product, which was developed using a patent-pending technology submitted to the US Patent and Trade Office.

  • Could This Be the Next Blockbuster Indication for Eli Lilly?

    Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant could be a groundbreaking therapy for patients with alopecia areata.

  • Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study Published in Leading Peer Reviewed Scientific Journal

    PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, a peer reviewed scientific journal focused on gastroenterology and hepatology, published an article titled “Randomised clinical trial: A phase 2 double-blind study of namodenoson in non-alcoholic fatty li

  • The Petri Dish: Sage, Biogen plan drug application; TV show gets FDA nod

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of Greater Boston life sciences and health care happenings.