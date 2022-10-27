U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

XTrend Is the New Official Online Trading Partner of Serie A Club ACF Fiorentina

·1 min read

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serie A Club, ACF Fiorentina and XTrend, the renowned financial trading service provider, are pleased to announce a new Partnership agreement that will make XTrend the Viola´s Official Online Trading Partner.

XTrend, founded in 2018, is one of the global leaders in online financial brokerage services, delivering bespoke trading capabilities through its multi-asset trading platform, offering a wide range of trading instruments including Forex, stocks, commodities and indices.

"We are delighted to welcome XTrend to the Viola family, this new partnership confirms Fiorentina's international growth in sectors with a strong focus on innovation", said Giuseppe Barone, Fiorentina's General Manager, "I am convinced that the partnership has the potential to be a game changer for the international commercial strategy of both brands."

"At XTrend, we believe in the commitment to continuously elevate and innovate our brand internationally, being one of the global leaders in online trading, we want to constantly build a stronger bridge so we can open up the financial markets to everyone. We are very excited to begin our new sponsorship deal with Serie A Club ACF Fiorentina, a football club that has a long tradition and strong ambitions for the future, our partnership is an integral part of enhancing our brand with one the top clubs and leagues in European and World Football", said Michael Rezaie, CEO of XTrend.

As a Fiorentina partner, XTrend and XTrend Speed brands will receive global exposure through a wide range of marketing opportunities, including brand exposure on the LED walls during games, on interview backdrops, giving interested audiences even more chance in learning about the financial markets.

About XTrend and XTrend Speed

XTrend and XTrend Speed are high-efficiency app-based trading platforms available on iOS and Android. The Owners of each brand developed the Apps technology by listening to traders based on a deep emphasis on its fast problem-solving customer service.

XTrend Speed has received the following honors after a lengthy and constant effort that has earned the trust of hundreds of investors around the world.

Best Mobile Broker of the Year - 2020
Best New Forex Trading Platform - Europe - 2022
Fastest Growing Online Forex Broker - Asia - 2022
Best Forex Trading App - Asia - 2022
Best Mobile Broker Award - Europe - 2022
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Global - 2022

SOURCE XTrend Speed

