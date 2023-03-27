Xuan Wu Cloud (2392.HK) 2022 Annual Results Announcement to be Held on March 29th

GUANGZHOU, China, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited, the largest local intelligent CRM service provider in China ("Xuanwu Cloud" or the "Group"; stock code: 2392.HK), has announced to arrange its 2022 annual results announcement from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Hong Kong time on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023. The conference will be held in webcast.

The management of Xuan Wu Cloud who attended the event, including Mr. Chen Yonghui, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Ge Ping, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary; Michelle Fan, Investor Relations Director.

Xuanwu Cloud has aPaaS, cPaaS, AI, and DI platform as technical base, with marketing cloud, sales cloud, service cloud as core SaaS product applications, aiming to provide customers with multi-touch, all-channel, entire business cycle management of intelligent CRM products and services.

Xuan Wu Cloud will release its 2022 Annual Results after the market closes on March 28, 2023. To sign-up for the live webcast, please register through the following link. For any enquiry or presentation materials, please reply by email to IR department (ir@wxchina.com)

Conference link:

https://webcast.roadshowchina.cn/cmeet/RndObGIwTUFyR2VmYThJWHJzU1FUdz09

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xuan-wu-cloud-2392hk-2022-annual-results-announcement-to-be-held-on-march-29th-301782150.html

SOURCE Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Limited