XVIVO Presents Interim Report January-September 2021

·4 min read
GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

Third quarter 2021 (Jul 1 - Sep 30)
• Net sales amounted to SEK 54.9 million (42.7), corresponding to an increase of 29 percent in SEK and 31 percent in local currencies.
• Net sales of non-durable goods amounted to SEK 48.9 million (42.3), corresponding to an increase of 16 percent in SEK and 18 percent in local currencies.
• Sales growth for the quarter consisted entirely of revenue from the Abdominal business area, which was not included in the comparison quarter. For Thoracic, sales for the quarter were in line with the previous year's quarter.
• Machine perfusion accounted for 53 percent (41) of net sales.
• Adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 5.3 million (9.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10 percent (22). Reported EBITDA amounted to SEK 4.2 million (-11.2), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8 percent (-26).
• Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -2.9 million (1.8). Reported EBIT amounted to SEK -4.0 million (-18.7).
• Net profit amounted to SEK -1.1 million (-14.7). Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.51).
• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 284.5 million (608.4).

Significant events during the quarter
• Strategic focus areas were presented at XVIVO's first Capital Markets Day. These will support the company's goal to become the leading player in the transplant industry during the strategy period 2022-2026.
• XVIVO participated with a strong presence at the ESOT Congress in Milan. The focus of the congress on machine perfusion was very evident.
• A pilot project in advanced data analysis from liver perfusion was initiated with UMC Groningen as a partner.

The period 2021 (Jan 1 - Sep 30)
• Net sales amounted to SEK 172.5 million (119.6), corresponding to an increase of 44 percent in SEK and 54 percent in local currencies. Net sales of non-durable goods amounted to SEK 160.0 million (114.5), corresponding to an increase of 40 percent in SEK and 50 percent in local currencies.
• Machine perfusion accounted for 52 percent (36) of net sales.
• Adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 20.0 million (13.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12 percent (11). Reported EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.9 million (-9.1), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8 percent (-8).
• Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -4.1 million (-8.8). Reported EBIT amounted to SEK -10.2 million (-31.3).
• Net profit amounted to SEK -4.0 million (-24.2). Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.14 (-0.91).
• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 284.5 million (608.4).

Significant events in the period
• Publication in reputable scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine shows significant benefits of oxygenated cold machine perfusion prior to liver transplantation.
• The 510(k) application for Kidney Assist Transport was submitted to the FDA.
• Guidelines from NICE supporting EVLP as the standard lung preservation procedure were issued in the UK.

CEO comment
"XVIVO had an eventful and intensive third quarter. In August, the company launched a new strategy for the coming five years to support our goal of becoming the global leader in the transplantation industry for all major organs. Abdominal made its strongest sales quarter for the year while Thoracic showed a decline, attributable to a temporarily reduced number of lung transplants in the US. We expect a gradual increase in the number of transplants in all markets as the number of new Covid-19 cases decreases and in our main market, the US, September and October have shown positive trends."

Conference call
CEO Dag Andersson och CFO Kristoffer Nordström will present the report in a conference call today at 2 PM CET. Telephone UK: +44 333 300 0804, USA: +1 631 913 1422 or Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51 PIN: 13466713#

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-10-21 07:30 CEST.

Attachments

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) Interim Report Jan Sep 2021

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669059/XVIVO-Presents-Interim-Report-January-September-2021

