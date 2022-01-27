U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.00
    -36.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,818.00
    -237.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,007.00
    -151.50 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.40
    -26.30 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.03
    -0.32 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    -19.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.62 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1208
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7680
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,188.22
    -1,152.04 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.18
    -30.64 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

XVIVO Presents Report on Operations 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XVIPF

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)

Year ends on strong quarter

Fourth quarter 2021 (October 1 - December 31)
• Net sales amounted to SEK 85.9 million (60.3), corresponding to an increase of 42 percent in SEK and 42 percent also in local currencies.
• Net sales of non-durable goods amounted to SEK 74.0 million (54.9), corresponding to an increase of 35 percent in SEK and 34 percent in local currencies.
• Organic growth amounted to 32 percent in local currencies.
• Machine perfusion accounted for 55 percent (56) of net sales.
• Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK- 0.1 million (-6.5), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 0 percent (-11). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 9.6 million (6.8), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11 percent (11).
• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -8.3 million (-14.3). Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 1.4 million (-1.0).
• Net profit amounted to SEK 12.2 million (-19.6). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.42 (-0.68).
• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -0.6 million (-22.0). Total cash flow amounted to SEK 111.2 million (-245.9), primarily a net of proceeds from directed new share issue and the purchase price paid for acquisition and investments in R&D projects.
• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 398.7 million (354.2).

Significant events during the quarter
• XVIVO acquired 100 percent of the shares in the US organ recovery company Star Teams. The acquisition took place at a purchase price of up to USD 26.1 million with an initial purchase price of USD 12.3 million and an additional potential earn-out of up to USD 13.8 million.
• The acquisition of STAR Teams was financed by a new share issue whereby the company raised SEK 250 million before transaction costs. In addition to strong support from existing shareholders, several new Swedish and international institutional investors participated.
• With XVIVO's heart preservation technology a donor heart could be kept alive for 7 hours and 18 minutes before being successfully transplanted. This means a record when using XVIVO's technology in a clinical trial and was achieved by an Australian clinic.
• XVIVO is accelerating the business operations in Brazil, the world's third largest organ transplantation market, by signing a partnership contract with Contatti Medical, market leader on Brazil's organ transplantation market.
• The North American organization has been strengthened further by the appointment of Fredrik Dalborg as Managing Director North America, and by the appointment of Jaya Tiwari as VP of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs for the US. Also, a new office was opened in Philadelphia.

The period (January 1 - December 31)
• Net sales amounted to SEK 258.4 million (179.9), corresponding to an increase of 44 percent in SEK and 50 percent in local currencies.
• Net sales of non-durable goods amounted to SEK 234.0 million (169.4), corresponding to an increase of 38 percent in SEK and 45 percent in local currencies.
• Organic growth amounted to 27 percent in local currencies.
• Machine perfusion accounted for 53 percent (43) of net sales.
• Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 13.8 million (-15.6), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 5 percent (-9). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 29.5 million (20.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11 percent (11).
• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -18.5 million (-45.7). Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK -2.7 million (-9.9).
• Net profit amounted to SEK 8.2 million (-43.7). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.28 (-1.61).
• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -12.1 million (-12.3). Total cash flow amounted to SEK 34.8 million (204.0), primarily a net of the proceeds from directed new share issue and the purchase price paid for acquisition and investments R&D projects.
• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 398.7 million (354.2).

Significant events in the period
• Publication in reputable scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine shows significant benefits of oxygenated cold machine perfusion prior to liver transplantation.
• Guidelines from NICE supporting EVLP as the standard lung preservation procedure were issued in the UK.
• Strategic focus areas were presented at XVIVO's first Capital Markets Day. These will support the company's goal to become the leading player in the transplant industry during the strategy period 2022-2026.
• A pilot project in advanced data analysis from liver perfusion was initiated with UMC Groningen as a partner.

Events after the reporting period
• On January 7, 2022, XVIVO's innovative technology for heart preservation was used in the world's first ever successful pig to human heart xenotransplantation. A team at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, USA, performed the procedure.
• On January 21, 2022, XVIVO obtained 510(k) approval by the FDA for marketing and sales of the product Kidney Assist Transport on the US market. The product is a transport device for kidney and the features of the technology were highlighted in the scientific journal The Lancet in November 2020.
• The Board proposes no dividend to be paid for the 2021 financial year and retained earnings to be carried forward.

CEO Comment
"XVIVO's strong conclusion to 2021 generates positive prospects for the coming year. Fourth-quarter sales were solid and new sales records were set in all business areas. It was particularly pleasing that revenue from machine perfusion increased as activity intensified or restarted in several EVLP programs in clinics across the US and Europe. XVIVO acquired the groundbreaking organ recovery company STAR Teams in the quarter, a strategically significant acquisition on the key US market. The integration came off to an enthusiastic start and STAR Teams returned strong growth in the fourth quarter." - Dag Andersson, CEO XVIVO.

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

Conference Call

CEO Dag Andersson och CFO Kristoffer Nordström will present the report in a conference call today at 2 PM CET. Telephone UK: +44 333 300 0804, USA: +1 631 913 1422 or Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51 PIN: 81618398#

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-01-27 07:30 CET.

Attachments

XVIVO Report On Operations 2021

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685787/XVIVO-Presents-Report-on-Operations-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Futures, Stocks Tumble on Hawkish Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European equity futures slid with Asian stocks Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a March interest-rate liftoff and stoked speculation about the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Obje

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish

    Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ahead of its quarterly results. However, they continue to see double-digit upside in the stock. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target on Alibaba to $150 from $170 (28% upside) and reiterated a Buy rating. The re-rating follows the previewed results for his China e-commerce coverage ahead of the December quarter reports from the group. Devitt lowered his current-quarter revenue growth estimate to 12.1% from

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Intel stock punished again as slimmer profit margins ding earnings forecast, but CEO sticks to his plan

    Intel Corp. executives expect profit margins to remain pressured in the long term as the chip maker builds out manufacturing capacity, leading to a disappointing earnings guidance that dinged the company's stock Wednesday afternoon.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Microsoft Azure is ‘gaining some ground on Amazon,’ strategist says

    Synovus Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft earnings.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Is Investing in Meta Platforms (FB) Still Worth the Price?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. In its letter, the fund said that the recent quarter was particularly tough in terms of market performance for most digital economy stocks and for its focused strategy, where its portfolio declined -12.3%. […]